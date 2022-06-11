Martinez HR powers Red Sox past Mariners

SEATTLE — J.D. Martinez was apparently tired of the good-natured joking he was receiving about his long home run drought.
One swing reminded everyone of the power Martinez possesses.
Martinez homered for the first time in almost a month and Bobby Dalbec snapped a tie with a solo shot as the Boston Red Sox won for the eighth time in nine games, beating the Seattle Mariners 4-3 on Friday.
“We know he’s gonna start hitting the ball in the air and the ball is gonna go and he’s gonna become the hitter that we we always see,” Boston manager Alex Cora said. “This version of J.D. is still really good. On-base percentage, grinding at-bats, getting on base has been great.”
Boston opened the final leg of its West Coast swing with a bounce-back victory after seeing its seven-game win streak snapped a day earlier.
Martinez homered for the first time since May 17, hitting a solo blast against Seattle starter Marco Gonzales to give Boston a 2-0 lead. It was Martinez’s sixth home run.
“My swing and my bad angle has been the common denominator,” Martinez said. “So I’ve had success but I haven’t been able to lift the ball. It’s just been grinding on that.”
After the Mariners tied it at 2, Dalbec opened the seventh inning with his fourth home run against Seattle reliever Andrés Muñoz (1-3). Muñoz had allowed one run in his previous six outings.
“He’s a very young pitcher and not many professional innings under his belt before this year and he’s learning,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “We see some nights where it’s just electric, unhittable and other nights that command is just a little bit off, and those are the nights it’s a little bit of challenge for him.”
Jake Diekman (2-0), one of five Boston relievers, earned the win. Seattle pulled within 4-3 on Cal Raleigh’s two-out RBI single in the eighth, but Matt Strahm got a flyout from Jesse Winker with the tying run at third to end the threat.
Tanner Houck had trouble in the ninth, but picked up his first save of the season. Houck allowed two base runners, but got Adam Frazier to line out to end the game with the tying run at third. Seattle left 12 runners on base.
“It seems like he’s always in control and he wants this. He wants to pitch in situations like this,” Cora said of Houck.
Seattle was looking for a good start to an 11-game, 10-day homestand after a successful road trip that inched the Mariners closer to .500.
But Gonzales struggled badly with control, walking a career-high six batters and barely making it out of the first inning after throwing 44 pitches. Seattle’s only offense early came on Winker’s two-run homer in the fifth inning in what likely was the last batter for Boston starter Rich Hill.
Despite the rough first inning that included Xander Bogaerts’ RBI double, Gonzales minimized the damage. He pitched into the fifth, allowing only two runs and throwing 102 pitches.
Winker’s homer came on a 2-2 curveball from Hill and stayed fair down the right-field line, tying it at 2. It was Winker’s fourth homer, three coming off left-handed pitchers.
Seattle missed a chance for more in the fifth, leaving the bases loaded after Eugenio Suárez struck out and Adam Frazier popped out against reliever John Schreiber.
Boston Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Refsnyder rf 3 1 1 0 Winker lf 5 1 1 2
Devers 3b 4 1 1 0 France 1b 4 0 2 0
Martinez dh 4 1 1 1 Rodriguez cf 5 0 0 0
Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 1 Crawford ss 3 0 1 0
Story 2b 3 0 0 0 Suarez 3b 5 0 1 0
Cordero lf 2 0 0 0 Moore rf 2 0 1 0
Vazquez c 4 0 0 0 Frazier ph-rf 3 0 0 0
Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 Toro 2b 4 1 1 0
Dalbec 1b 4 1 2 1 Torrens dh 4 1 2 0
Haggerty pr 0 0 0 0
Raleigh c 2 0 1 1
Totals 32 4 6 3 Totals 37 3 10 3
Boston 101 000 200 — 4
Seattle 000 020 010 — 3
E—Devers (7). DP—Boston 0, Seattle 1. LOB—Boston 8, Seattle 12. 2B—Bogaerts (16), Suarez (12), Torrens (2), France (11). HR—Martinez (6), Dalbec (4), Winker (4). SB—Crawford (3), Cordero (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Hill 41/3 5 2 2 2 6
Schreiber 2/3 1 0 0 1 1
Diekman W,2-0 1 0 0 0 1 1
Robles H,7 1 0 0 0 0 1
Strahm H,5 1 3 1 1 0 1
Houck S,1-1 1 1 0 0 0 2
Seattle
Gonzales 41/3 2 2 2 6 4
Murfee 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
Swanson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Munoz L,1-3 1 2 2 2 0 0
Festa 1 0 0 0 0 2
Elias 2/3 2 0 0 0 1
Romo 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
HBP—Munoz (Refsnyder), Houck (France).
Umpires—Home, Dan Bellino; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Nate Tomlinson.
T—3:48. A—27,314 (47,929).