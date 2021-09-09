HOUSTON — In the wild-card chase with precious few games remaining, the Seattle Mariners don’t have time to sulk after tough losses.
It was imperative they put the previous night’s 10-inning defeat by the Houston Astros behind them to avoid a sweep in the series finale Wednesday.
A ninth-inning burst allowed them to do that, as José Marmolejos hit a tiebreaking, two-run single with two outs in the inning and J.P. Crawford padded the lead with two-run homer to help the Mariners to an 8-5 victory.
“You never would have known that we were in a tough game last night and weren’t able to get it done ... the will to win that this team has is so unique,” manager Scott Servais said.
Houston won the series opener 11-2 on Monday, then rallied for a 5-4 victory in 10 innings Tuesday.
With the score at 4 in this one, Luis Torrens singled with one out in the Seattle ninth and was replaced by pinch-runner Dylan Moore. Jarred Kelenic walked and both runners advanced on a wild pitch by closer Ryan Pressly (5-2).
“It’s just harder when you go to the same (guys) in the bullpen on consecutive days,” manager Dusty Baker said. “The guys weren’t sharp today that are normally sharp.”
Marmolejos grounded a single to center to put the Mariners ahead. Blake Taylor relieved and Crawford connected for a drive to right field.
The victory moved Seattle, which hasn’t reached the postseason since 2001, to 2½games out of the second wild-card spot in the American League.
Seattle Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Crawford ss 5 1 2 2 Altuve 2b 5 1 1 1
Haniger rf 6 1 1 0 Brantley lf 5 0 1 0
Seager 3b 2 1 1 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0
France 1b 5 1 2 0 Alvarez dh 4 1 1 0
Toro 2b 5 1 2 2 Correa ss 4 0 2 0
Torrens dh 4 0 1 0 Tucker rf 3 1 2 1
Moore pr-lf 0 1 0 0 Meyers cf 4 0 0 0
Kelenic cf 4 1 2 2 Gonzalez 3b 4 1 1 2
Murphy c 2 0 0 0 Maldnado c 2 0 0 0
Bauers ph 1 0 0 0 Bregman ph 1 1 1 1
Raleigh c 1 0 0 0
Marmolejs lf 5 1 2 2
Sewald p 0 0 0 0
Totals 40 8 13 8 Totals 36 5 10 5
Seattle 200 000 204 — 8
Houston 030 010 001 — 5
DP—Seattle 1, Houston 0. LOB—Seattle 12, Houston 7. 2B—Toro (11), Marmolejos (4), France (27), Kelenic (9), Tucker (31). 3B—Tucker (3). HR—Crawford (7), Gonzalez (3), Altuve (27), Bregman (9).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Anderson 42/3 7 4 4 3 4
Sadler 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0
Misiewicz 1 1 0 0 0 0
Castillo W,3-5 1 1 0 0 0 3
Sewald 1 1 1 1 0 0
Houston
Urquidy 3 4 2 2 2 2
Javier 21/3 2 0 0 3 3
Raley H,10 1 0 0 0 0 2
Garcia H,2 1/3 2 2 2 0 1
Maton BS,0-3 1/3 1 0 0 0 1
Graveman 1 1 0 0 1 1
Pressly L,5-2 2/3 2 3 3 1 2
Taylor 1/3 1 1 1 0 0
Raley pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
WP—Graveman, Pressly.
Umpires—Home, Adam Beck; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Bill Miller.
T—3:46. A—19,089 (41,168).