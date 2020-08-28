SAN DIEGO — Rookie José Marmolejos had a pretty good day for a guy who didn’t know he was on the roster until three hours before the first pitch of Thursday’s doubleheader.
Marmolejos hit his first grand slam and Shed Long Jr. also connected in a six-run first inning that carried the Seattle Mariners to an 8-3 victory against the San Diego Padres and a doubleheader split.
Marmolejos also had a big defensive play at first base and had two home runs on the day.
“When we needed a big hit, Marmo got us going with a grand slam in the first inning,” manager Scott Servais said. “It was great to see from a guy who, when he woke up this morning, had no idea he’d be on the active roster and he ended up hitting two home runs for us.”
The Mariners took two of three from the Padres, who got three home runs from red-hot Manny Machado.
In the first game, San Diego’s Wil Myers hit a game-ending three-run homer to cap a seven-run rally with two outs in the seventh to stun the Mariners 10-7. Machado had two homers among his three hits and drove in four runs.
They played the doubleheader after the Mariners voted unanimously not to play Wednesday as a protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. The Mariners have the most Blacks in baseball, eight on the active roster and 11 on the 40-man roster.
The Mariners jumped all over Garrett Richards (1-2) in the first inning of Game 2. Marmolejos, added as the 29th player for the doubleheader, hit his grand slam with one out and Long connected an out later to give Seattle a 6-0 lead and chase Richards. It was Marmolejos’ third and Long’s second.
Marmolejos also homered in the first game.
Game 1
Seattle San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Crawford ss 3 1 1 0 Grisham cf 3 1 0 0
Haggerty lf 4 1 1 1 Tatis Jr. ss 3 2 1 1
Lewis cf 4 1 1 1 Machado 3b 4 3 3 4
Seager 3b 3 1 1 1 Hosmer 1b 4 1 2 1
Nola dh-c 2 0 1 1 Crnnworth 2b 4 1 2 0
White 1b 1 0 0 0 Myers rf 4 1 1 3
Marmlejs 1b 3 1 1 2 Garcia dh 1 0 0 0
Fraley rf 4 1 1 0 France dh 2 0 0 0
Long Jr. 2b 2 0 1 1 Naylor lf 1 0 1 0
Odom c 2 0 0 0 Profar ph-lf 2 0 0 0
Gordon ph 1 1 1 0 Torrens c 2 0 0 0
Williams p 0 0 0 0 Hedges c 0 1 0 0
Altavilla p 0 0 0 0
Totals 29 7 9 7 Totals 30 10 10 9
Seattle 000 300 4 — 7
San Diego 000 102 7 — 10
E—Tatis Jr. (1), Hedges (1). DP—Seattle 0, San Diego 1. LOB—Seattle 6, San Diego 3. HR—Marmolejos (2), Machado 2 (8), Tatis Jr. (13), Myers (7). SB—Seager (4), Fraley (1), Long Jr. (4), Haggerty (4). SF—Nola (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Newsome 4 3 1 1 0 4
Misiewicz 11/3 0 0 0 0 2
Magill, BS, 0-2 2/3 3 2 2 0 1
Williams, L, 0-1 2/3 2 5 5 2 1
Altavilla 0 2 2 2 0 0
San Diego
Lamet 5 5 3 3 3 6
Hill 1 0 0 0 0 0
Stammen 0 4 4 4 0 0
Johnson, W, 3-1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Altavilla pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Lamet pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Stammen pitched to 5 batters in the 7th.
HBP—Stammen (Crawford), Williams (Hedges). WP—Williams 2.
Umpires—Home, Tom Woodring; First, David Arrieta; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Ted Barrett.
T—2:49.
Game 2
Seattle San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Crawford ss 4 2 2 0 Grisham cf 4 0 1 1
Haggerty lf 4 2 2 1 Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 1 0
Lewis cf 2 1 0 0 Machado 3b 4 1 1 1
Seager 3b 3 0 1 1 Hosmer 1b 3 0 0 0
Nola c 2 1 1 1 Myers rf 2 0 0 0
Marmlejs 1b 4 1 2 4 Crnenwrth 2b 3 1 2 0
Lopes rf 3 0 0 0 France dh 3 0 2 0
Bishop rf 0 0 0 0 Profar lf 2 0 1 1
Long Jr. dh 4 1 1 1 Naylor ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Gordon 2b 3 0 0 0 Hedges c 1 0 0 0
Mateo ph 1 1 1 0
Torrens c 0 0 0 0
Garcia ph 0 0 0 0
Totals 29 8 9 8 Totals 28 3 9 3
Seattle 600 000 2 — 8
San Diego 110 010 0 — 3
DP—Seattle 2, San Diego 0. LOB—Seattle 6, San Diego 7. 2B—Seager (9), Haggerty (3), Marmolejos (1), France (3), Mateo (1). HR—Marmolejos (3), Long Jr. (2), Machado (11). SB—Profar (3), Crawford (5). SF—Seager (5).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Kikuchi W,1-2 5 7 3 3 0 6
Fletcher H,1 1/3 1 0 0 2 1
Gerber H,3 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
Hirano 1 1 0 0 1 0
San Diego
Richards L,1-2 2/3 4 6 6 2 0
Perdomo 31/3 1 0 0 0 6
Patino 1 0 0 0 2 0
Bednar 2 4 2 2 1 2
WP—Richards, Patino.
Umpires—Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, David Arrieta.
T—2:39.