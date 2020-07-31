ANAHEIM, Calif. — José Marmolejos and Shed Long Jr. homered, Marco Gonzales pitched into the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-5 on Thursday night.
Marmolejos’ first big league homer was a three-run shot in the first inning. J.P. Crawford led off the game with a single, Kyle Seager drew a two-out walk and Marmolejos, a rookie first baseman, sent a fastball from Dylan Bundy (1-1) into the elevated stands in right field.
“I wanted to be aggressive with the runner in scoring position,” said Marmolejos, who came into the game with only two hits in his first 18 at-bats. “I was looking a little more middle and away, but I wanted to get a swing there.”
Long Jr. had two hits. The Mariners led 3-2 when he opened a five-run ninth by hitting Hansel Robles’ fastball over the wall in right. Crawford and Kyle Lewis each had two-run singles in the frame.
Shohei Ohtani hit a three-run homer off Dan Altavilla in the Angels’ ninth. Ohtani’s 42nd home run in the majors tied him with Kosuke Fukudome for fifth-most by a Japanese-born player.
Gonzales (1-1) provided a lift for a Mariners’ pitching staff that had allowed seven runs or more in their first six games. The left-hander allowed only two unearned runs in 6 innings on six hits with six strikeouts and a walk.
His only mistake came in the fifth inning, when he hung a curveball that Matt Stassi hit off the right-field foul pole for a two-run homer.
“I was confident he would go deep into the game,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “He was laser focused on attacking the strike zone and got ahead in a lot of the counts.”
Gonzales also continued his mastery of the the Angels in their home ballpark. He is 4-0 with a 2.63 ERA in seven starts at Angel Stadium.
Seattle Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Crawford ss 5 2 2 2 Fletcher ss 4 0 0 0
Lopes lf 5 1 1 0 Goodwin cf 4 1 2 0
Lewis cf 5 0 2 2 Rendon 3b 3 1 0 0
Seager 3b 4 1 0 0 Upton lf 4 0 1 0
Marmolejos 1b 3 1 1 3 Ohtani dh 4 1 1 3
White ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Pujols 1b 4 0 0 0
Long Jr. 2b 4 1 2 1 Ward rf 3 1 0 0
Vogelbach dh 3 0 1 0 Stassi c 3 1 1 2
Gordon pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Rengifo 2b 3 0 0 0
Smith rf 2 1 0 0
Hudson c 2 0 1 0
Totals 35 8 10 8 Totals 32 5 5 5
Seattle 300 000 005 — 8
Los Angeles 000 020 003 — 5
E—Long Jr. (1). DP—Seattle 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB—Seattle 6, Los Angeles 2. 2B—Long Jr. (2), Goodwin (2). HR—Marmolejos (1), Long Jr. (1), Stassi (2), Ohtani (2). SB—Crawford 2 (2), Ohtani (1), Lopes (2). S_Hudson (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gonzales W,1-1 61/3 3 2 0 1 6
Edwards Jr. H,1 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
Magill H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Altavilla 1 2 3 3 1 1
Los Angeles
Bundy L,1-1 6 4 3 3 2 8
Pena 11/3 2 0 0 1 1
Milner 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
Robles 1/3 2 4 4 2 0
Keller 2/3 2 1 1 0 1
Umpires—Home, Doug Eddings; First, Rob Drake; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T—2:59.