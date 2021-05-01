La GRANDE, Ore. — Former Asotin High School standout Elliott Marks hit a two-out, two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning Friday as Eastern Oregon stunned the fifth-ranked Lewis-Clark State baseball team 12-10 in Cascade Conference play at Optimist Field.
“We got outplayed by a motivated opponent,” coach Jake Taylor said. “We need to improve and be ready tomorrow.”
Adrian Roa went 3-for-4 for the Mountaineers (5-28, 5-24 Cascade), who broke an eight-game losing streak. Juan Guardado went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI. Marks and Dane Kelsey each went 2-for-5 with three RBI and Carsten Manderbach had two hits and scored three runs.
Senior first baseman Brock Ephan went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and four RBI for the Warriors (35-4, 27-2), who saw a streak of 12 consecutive wins against Eastern Oregon snapped. Senior outfielder Jack Johnson had two hits, including a double, and a run scored. Junior outfielder Sam Linscott was 2-for-5 with a run scored and two RBI. Junior designated hitter Luke White went 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored. Junior catcher Matt James and senior third baseman Dillon Plew each had two hits, including a double.
Zach Brown (1-0) allowed a walk with a strikeout in the ninth to pick up the win. Junior right-hander Jesse Parker (2-1) took the loss, allowing two hits and striking out two in the eighth.
This is the first win for Eastern Oregon against LCSC since the program restarted this year after a 15-year hiatus.
Ephan doubled in a pair of runs in a five-run first. James singled home a run. Linscott drove in another run and Alex Light, running for James, scored on an error. However, Guardado hit a two-out, three-run homer to pull Eastern Oregon within 5-3.
Each team tallied a third-inning run, but the Mountaineers took a 7-6 lead in the fourth as they took advantage of a pair of errors that knocked Warriors starter Trent Sellers out of the game.
Ephan plated junior shortstop Riley Way and Plew on a two-out double to right in the sixth to push the Warriors back in front 8-7.
But once again, Eastern Oregon reclaimed the lead in its half of the inning as Guardado doubled in a run and Kelsey singled home a pair for a 10-8 edge.
LCSC loaded the bases with no outs in its half of the seventh, with Way, a former Lewiston High School standout, getting hit by a pitch to force in a run. However, a pop out, a foul out and a ground out ended the threat.
The Warriors tied it in the eighth as White led off the inning with a solo shot to left to make it 10-10.
But the Mountaineers took the lead for good in their half of the inning. A single signaled the end of sophomore right-hander Greg Blackman’s relief performance, bringing in Parker. After a fly out, a wild pitch and a strikeout, Marks took the second pitch he saw over the fence in right-center field.
LCSC tried to rally in the ninth as Johnson walked with one out and moved to second on a wild pitch, but a fly out and a ground out ended the game.
The two teams play a doubleheader at noon today.
LEWIS-CLARK ST. EASTERN OREGON
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way ss 5 1 1 1 Mndrbach 2b 5 3 2 0
Johnson lf 5 1 2 0 Dyer ss 4 1 0 0
Plew 3b 5 2 2 0 Garcia c 4 0 2 0
Ephan 1b 4 1 2 4 Frederick pr 0 4 0 0
White dh 4 2 2 1 Guardado 1b 5 2 2 4
James c 4 0 2 1 Kelsey lf 5 0 2 3
Light pr 0 2 0 0 Marks dh 5 1 2 3
Linscott cf 5 1 2 2 Roa 3b 4 0 3 0
Harum rf 5 0 1 0 Watterson rf 4 0 0 0
Davis 2b 4 0 0 0 Loftus cf 2 1 1 0
Totals 41 10 14 9 Totals 38 12 14 10
Lewis-Clark St. 501 002 110—10 14 2
Eastern Oregon 301 303 02x—12 14 2
Lewis-Clark St. ip h r er bb so
Sellers 3.1 6 7 4 3 5
Blackman 3.2 6 4 4 1 1
Parker (L, 2-1) 1 2 1 1 0 2
Eastern Oregon ip h r er bb so
Farnsworth 7 13 9 8 3 4
Roberts 1 1 1 1 0 1
Brown (W, 1-0) 1 0 0 0 1 1