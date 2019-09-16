Mariners win on bases-loaded walk

SEATTLE — Kyle Lewis has walked into the major leagues and made things look easy.
Seems to be rubbing off on the Seattle Mariners.
José Ruiz walked Tom Murphy with the bases loaded in the ninth inning after Lewis sparked a five-run rally with his latest home run, and the Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 11-10 on Sunday for their second straight walk-off win.
Lewis hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning to fuel a five-run rally that tied the game, his fourth homer in six big league games. The rookie continued the pressure in the ninth, singling to help load the bases and set up Murphy’s free pass.
“It’s been cool, man, been cool,” Lewis said of his first week. “Just trying to see how things go, get in the flow of it and give it my best shot every day. It’s been a lot of fun.”
The Mariners batted around twice, scoring five runs in the fourth and eighth innings. The late-inning rally wiped out an eight-run fifth by Chicago that included Wellington Castillo’s grand slam.
The win came a day after former White Sox catcher Omar Narvaez hit a questioned, game-ending home run for a 2-1 win in 10 innings. There was no question about Lewis’ drive to straightaway center field on Sunday.
“That was kind of the big hit we needed to get us back in the ballgame,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “After that, we picked up the momentum and took it from there.”
Mallex Smith tied it at 10 with a single that scored pinch-runner Keon Broxton from second base.
Ruiz (1-3) gave up a single to Austin Nola, who had four hits, to open the ninth. Lewis singled and right fielder Ryan Cordell bobbled the ball, allowing Nola to move to third. He was replaced by pinch-runner Braden Bishop. After an intentional walk to load the bases, Ruiz walked Tom Murphy on six pitches.
“Tom Murphy did a great job at the end of the game,” Servais said. “He didn’t try to be the hero, just have a good at-bat.”
Austin Adams (2-2) struck out Chicago’s top three batters in the ninth for the win. He got Tim Anderson and Yoan Moncada on three pitches each.
Lewis has been a big part of the offense since joining the team last Tuesday from Double-A Arkansas. He became the second major leaguer to hit home runs in his first three games and broke up no-hitters with the first two blasts.
The 6-foot-4 right fielder, taken 11th overall in the 2016 draft, finished his first week in the majors 8 for 25. He’s the first Mariners player with four home runs and nine RBI in his first six games.
Lewis’ home run and Murphy’s walk wiped away an eight-run fifth inning for Chicago that eventually bloom to a 10-5 lead.
Chicago Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Anderson ss 5 1 1 0 Long 2b 6 1 2 0
Moncada 3b 5 2 3 0 Nola 1b 5 1 4 2
Abreu 1b 5 1 1 1 Bishop pr 0 1 0 0
Jimenez lf 4 2 3 1 Seager 3b 5 1 2 1
Castillo dh 3 1 1 5 Lewis rf 6 2 3 3
Sanchez 2b 3 1 0 0 Vogelbach dh 3 1 0 0
Collins c 4 1 1 0 Broxton pr-dh 0 1 0 0
Engel cf 4 1 1 3 Gordon ph-dh 0 0 0 0
Cordell rf 4 0 0 0 Murphy c 5 1 2 1
Moore lf-ss 3 1 1 1
Narvaez ph 1 0 0 0
Crawford ss 0 0 0 0
Walton ss 2 1 1 1
Lopes ph-lf 0 0 0 0
Smith cf 4 0 2 2
Totals 37 10 11 10 Totals 40 11 17 11
Chicago 000 080 200 — 10
Seattle 000 500 051 — 11
E—Cordell (3), Nola (2), Lewis (1). DP—Chicago 2, Seattle 1. LOB—Chicago 2, Seattle 15. 2B—Jimenez (15), Lewis (2). HR—Engel (5), Castillo (10), Lewis (4). SB—Moncada (10). SF_Castillo (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Nova 31/3 10 5 5 1 3
Santiago 32/3 3 3 3 6 5
Herrera 0 1 1 1 0 0
Fry 0 0 1 1 1 0
Cordero H,3 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
Osich BS,0-1 2/3 1 0 0 1 0
Ruiz L,1-3 1/3 2 1 1 2 0
Seattle
Sheffield 41/3 6 6 5 1 8
Brennan 2/3 2 2 2 0 1
Altavilla 1 0 0 0 0 2
Grotz 1 2 2 2 0 1
Guilbeau 1 1 0 0 0 0
Narvaez 0 0 0 0 0 0
Adams W,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 3
Herrera pitched to 1 batter in the 8th, Fry pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
WP_Grotz.
Umpires—Home, Alex Tosi; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T—3:44. A—17,091 (47,943).