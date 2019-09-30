Around MLB
SEATTLE — Tanner Roark seemed to describe perfectly the approach of the playoff-bound Oakland Athletics on the final day of the regular season.
“I don’t know. It was a 12 o’clock game, last game of the season, we’ve already clinched a wild-card spot, so I’m sure you guys can imagine where our minds are at,” Roark said.
With their attention already on the AL wild-card game, the A’s dropped the regular season finale in a 3-1 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. Kyle Seager hit a two-run homer in the first inning, promising prospect Kyle Lewis added an RBI single and the Mariners headed into the offseason with a victory.
In the first year of what it hopes is a quick rebuild, Seattle finished 68-94, a 21-game drop from last year’s 89-win team.
Seager missed the first two months of the season with a hand injury and struggled when he returned in late May. But the former All-Star rebounded to finish the year with 23 home runs and 63 RBI. Seager’s homer off Roark (4-3) was his first since Sept. 10.
It was a challenging season for Seager, who ended up being one of the few vets surrounded by a lot of inexperienced youth.
Oakland Seattle
Semien ss 1 0 0 0 Long lf 3 0 0 0
Grossman lf 3 0 1 0 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0
Profar lf-2b 4 0 2 0 Nola 1b 3 2 2 0
Piscotty rf 4 0 0 0 Seager 3b 4 1 1 2
Davis dh 2 0 0 0 Lewis rf 4 0 2 1 S.Murphy ph 0 1 0 0 Narvaez c 2 0 0 0
Brown 1b 3 0 0 0 Vogelbach dh 4 0 1 0
Phegley c 4 0 0 1 Smith cf 2 0 0 0
Neuse 3b 3 0 0 0 Bishop cf 1 0 0 0
Barreto 2b-ss 3 0 0 0 Gordon 2b 2 0 1 0
Bolt cf 3 0 0 0 Walton 2b 2 0 0 0
Totals 30 1 3 1 Totals 31 3 7 3
Oakland 000 000 001 — 1
Seattle 200 010 00x — 3
LOB—Oakland 6, Seattle 9. 2B—Profar (24), Lewis (5), Nola (12). HR—Seager (23). SB—Brown (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Roark, L, 4-3 5 7 3 3 2 5
Buchter 11/3 0 0 0 1 0
Petit 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Wendelken 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Bassitt 1 0 0 0 2 2
Seattle
Dunn 2 0 0 0 1 3
McClain, W, 1-1 2 2 0 0 0 1
Grotz, H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 2
Warren, H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 2
Altavilla, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Swanson, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Bass, S, 5-10 1 0 1 1 1 0
WP_Roark, Grotz(2), Warren, Bass.
Umpires—Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T—2:52. A—16,851 (47,943).
Cardinals 9, Cubs 0 — At St. Louis, the St. Louis Cardinals clinched the NL Central on the final day of the regular season, using Jack Flaherty’s arm and Matt Carpenter’s bat to win their first division title since 2015 with a victory over the Chicago Cubs.
ROCKIES 4, BREWERS 3 (13) — At Denver, relegated to an NL wild-card spot, Milwaukee lost to Colorado when Jake Faria threw a wild pitch in the 13th inning that allowed the winning run to score.
RANGERS 6, YANKEES 1 — At Arlington, Texas, Lance Lynn struck out 10, getting his career-high 16th win as Texas closed out the 26th and final season at their ballpark with a win over AL East champion New York.
RED SOX 5, ORIOLES 4 — At Boston, Eduardo Rodriguez missed out on a 20-win season when Boston’s bullpen blew a late lead, but the Red Sox beat Baltimore on Mookie Betts’ ninth-inning dash home.
DODGERS 9, GIANTS 0 — At San Francisco, Bruce Bochy bid an emotional farewell following 2½ decades in what is certainly Hall of Fame managerial career, finishing with a 9-0 defeat to Los Angeles.
METS 7, BRAVES 6 (11) — At New York, Mike Soroka recovered from a shaky start in his playoff tuneup, but banged-up Atlanta limped into October with a loss to New York.
REDS 3, PIRATES 1 — At Pittsburgh, Aristides Aquino hit his 19th home run, Tyler Mahle pitched five shutout innings to pick up his first win since May and Cincinnati beat Pittsburgh shortly after the Pirates fired manager Clint Hurdle.
MARLINS 4, PHILLIES 3 — At Philaelphia, Bryce Harper got two hits and a standing ovation to close out his first season in Philadelphia, and the Phillies finished at 81-81 after a loss to Miami.
NATIONALS 8, INDIANS 2 — At Washington, —Washington continued its surge into the playoffs by stretching its winning streak to a year-high eight games with a victory over Cleveland.
ASTROS 8, ANGELS 5 — At Anaheim, Calif., Gerrit Cole earned his career-high 20th win, added to his major league-leading strikeout total and finished with the best ERA in the AL in Houston’s win over Los Angeles.
BLUE JAYS 8, RAYS 3 — At Toronto, Blake Snell lost in a tuneup for a potential postseason outing, and Tampa Bay was beaten by Toronto in its last game before the wild card playoff against the Oakland Athletics.
WHITE SOX 5, TIGERS 3 — At Chicago, Tim Anderson became the third Chicago player to win an American League batting title, finishing at .335 after going 0-for-2 in a season-ending win over Detroit.
DIAMONDBACKS 1, PADRES 0 — At Phoenix, Taijuan Walker returned from Tommy John surgery on the final day of the regular season, Tim Locastro beat out an infield grounder to drive home the winning run in the ninth inning and Arizona beat San Diego.
ROYALS 5, TWINS 4 — At Kansas City, Mo., Jorge Soler locked up the AL home run crown with his 48th homer, Brett Phillips drove a game-ending sacrifice fly in the ninth inning and Kansas City beat Minnesota in manager Ned Yost’s final game.