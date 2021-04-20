SEATTLE — Dylan Moore wasn’t supposed to be at third base Monday night until Ty France’s injury forced some shuffling of Seattle’s infield.
The Mariners were fortunate Moore was there for one of the crucial moments of their 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Moore thwarted a Dodgers rally with a terrific defensive play to end the seventh inning on a night the Mariners used a couple long balls off Dodgers starter Dustin May, a strong start by Justus Sheffield and a solid bullpen effort to come out on top in a matchup of early season division leaders.
“He has a knack for making plays,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “He’s super athletic. You see the diving plays, and he finishes plays. A lot of guys dive and knock it down but the ball kicks out of their glove. Doesn’t happen so much with Dylan.”
Seattle handed the Dodgers a second straight loss, the first time on the young season Los Angeles dropped consecutive games. Rookie Taylor Trammell homered and added a key RBI double, but it was Moore’s catch and the performance of Seattle’s bullpen that was on the Mariners’ minds afterward.
Seattle’s four relievers combined for 3 scoreless innings with one hits, two walks and one hit batter.
“It goes to show what our bullpen is, how much talent we have down there,” Sheffield said. “When they get ahead it’s just tough on the hitter.”
When France was lifted, Sam Haggerty initially jogged to third base. But Servais quickly swapped Haggerty and Moore, who had been at second. It proved to be the right decision.
The Dodgers threatened in the seventh with two runners on and one out, but Kendall Graveman struck out Justin Turner and Moore made a leaping catch at third base to rob Will Smith of a base hit that would have tied it.
“The Will Smith liner ... it could have been a different game,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.
Los Angeles threatened again in the ninth against closer Rafael Montero after a walk and Mookie Betts getting hit put the tying run at second with one out. Corey Seager grounded into a game-ending double play, and Montero recorded his third save.
Roberts said Betts — who was hit on the right forearm — would have some tests on his arm and was unsure his availability for Tuesday.
José Marmolejos got Seattle started with a two-run shot in the first inning that barely cleared the wall in right field.
Los Angeles Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Betts cf 4 1 2 0 Haniger rf 4 0 0 0
C.Seager ss 4 1 1 2 France 3b 2 1 1 0
Turner dh 2 1 1 0 Haggerty 2b 1 0 0 0
Smith c 4 0 0 0 K.Seager dh 4 0 0 0
Taylor 2b 2 0 0 0 Marmolejos lf 4 1 1 2
Pollock lf 4 0 0 0 Bishop lf 0 0 0 0
McKinstry rf-3b 4 0 1 1 White 1b 2 0 0 0
Neuse 3b 2 0 0 0 Torrens c 3 1 0 0
Raley ph-rf 2 0 0 0 Trammell cf 3 1 2 2
Rios 1b 3 0 0 0 Moore 2b-3b 3 0 0 0
Crawford ss 2 0 0 0
Totals 31 3 5 3 Totals 28 4 4 4
Los Angeles 002 001 000 — 3
Seattle 210 100 00x — 4
E—Taylor (2). DP—Los Angeles 0, Seattle 1. LOB—Los Angeles 8, Seattle 3. 2B—Betts (4), Turner (7), Trammell (2). HR—C.Seager (3), Marmolejos (3), Trammell (3). SB—Crawford (1), Taylor (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
May L,1-1 5 4 4 3 1 8
Price 1 0 0 0 1 0
Nelson 1 0 0 0 0 0
Alexander 1 0 0 0 0 1
Seattle
Sheffield W,1-1 52/3 4 3 3 3 6
Vest H,21/3 0 0 0 0 1
Misiewicz H,21/3 1 0 0 1 0
Graveman H,2 12/3 0 0 0 0 2
Montero S,3-6 1 0 0 0 1 0
HBP—May (France), Sheffield (Taylor), Montero (Betts).
Umpires—Home, Chad Whitson; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T—3:11. A—8,999 (47,929).