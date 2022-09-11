SEATTLE — George Kirby already pitches with a level of confidence not often found in rookies. It’s why he’s become such an asset for the Seattle Mariners.
Shutting down the hottest team in baseball should only help Kirby’s confidence grow, especially with what’s likely a big role in Seattle’s push for a playoff spot and potentially into the postseason.
“You can’t be scared. You have to be confident, just do what you keep doing,” Kirby said. “I didn’t want to change anything today. I just wanted to attack them.”
Sam Haggerty and Eugenio Suárez each hit a solo homer and Kirby pitched into the seventh inning Saturday as Seattle beat Atlanta 3-1 to snap the Braves’ eight-game winning streak.
A day after the World Series champion Braves took sole possession of first place in the National League East for the first time all season, they fell a half-game behind the Mets again after New York beat Miami earlier in the day.
It was another dominant pitching effort, and two big swings by the Mariners against Atlanta starter Max Fried proved to be the difference.
Haggerty hit the first pitch of the fifth out to left field for his fifth home run. Suárez followed an inning later, hitting a two-out shot to center for his 28th of the season. It was the first time this year Fried allowed multiple home runs in a start.
Julio Rodríguez lined a two-out RBI double in the seventh against reliever Jesse Chavez that didn’t stop rolling until it reached the wall in right-center field and scored Adam Frazier from first.
Seattle gained a game on Tampa Bay and didn’t lose ground to Toronto in the tight race for three American League wild cards. Seeking their first postseason berth in 21 years, the Mariners are five games ahead of Baltimore for the final spot.
“That’s a great team. They’re going to be deep in October and for him to do what he did tonight to get us back into this series, I can’t speak enough about what George did tonight,” Haggerty said.
Kirby (7-3) was outstanding in the 21st start of his rookie season and only some bad luck kept him from pitching deeper. He struck out six, didn’t walk a batter and in his past 11 starts has a 1.99 ERA.
“The first time I’ve seen him and he works fast, gets the ball over the plate. He’s got a good feel for the secondary stuff. Impressive guy,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. “I mean, he was just on the attack all night.”
Kirby shut out the Braves for six innings on two hits and retired 12 straight until Dansby Swanson’s base hit leading off the seventh. Austin Riley hit what appeared to be a double-play ball but it bounced off shortstop J.P. Crawford’s glove for an error, putting runners at first and third with no outs.
Andrés Muñoz took over and limited the damage to one run that scored on Matt Olson’s groundout. Erik Swanson retired the Braves in the eighth and Paul Sewald pitched the ninth for his 19th save.
“There’s no more pressure on anybody than the starting pitcher every day. And understanding what was ahead of us tonight, I thought George could not have handled it any better,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said.
Fried (13-6) made his first start in interleague play this season and had won his previous nine starts against AL teams. His final line was almost a mirror of Kirby’s, throwing six innings and striking out six, but the two home runs proved the difference. In his previous 14 starts, Fried had allowed two total home runs.
SMOKY CONDITIONS — The game was played with the Puget Sound region engulfed in smoke from nearby wildfires. Conditions deteriorated Friday but got significantly worse after a new fire broke out overnight about 65 miles northeast of Seattle. Ash was falling throughout the region during the day and air quality readings during the game were in the 170 range, which is considered unhealthy.
UP NEXT — Braves right-hander Jake Odorizzi (5-5, 3.90 ERA) makes his fourth start this season against Seattle. Odorizzi is 1-1 with a 2.00 ERA in his previous three, all with Houston. He is 4-6 in 16 career starts against the Mariners. ... Seattle counters with left-hander Marco Gonzales (10-13, 3.98), who makes his 28th start of the season and is looking to rebound from a loss in his previous outing when he threw seven innings and allowed three runs to the Chicago White Sox.
Atlanta Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Acuna Jr. dh 4 0 0 0 Rodriguez cf 4 0 2 1
D.Swnsn ss 4 1 2 0 France 1b 4 0 0 0
Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 Haniger rf 2 0 0 0
Olson 1b 3 0 0 1 Suarez 3b 4 1 2 1
d’Arnaud c 3 0 0 0 Santana dh 4 0 1 0
Harris II cf 3 0 0 0 Raleigh c 4 0 0 0
Grissom 2b 3 0 1 0 Haggerty lf 3 1 1 1
Rosario lf 3 0 0 0 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0
Grossman rf 3 0 0 0 Toro 2b 2 0 0 0
Frazier ph 0 1 0 0
Totals 30 1 3 1 Totals 30 3 6 3
Atlanta 000 000 100 — 1
Seattle 000 011 10x — 3
E—Crawford (12). DP—Atlanta 0, Seattle 1. LOB—Atlanta 2, Seattle 6. 2B—Rodriguez (23). HR—Haggerty (5), Suarez (28). SB—Grissom (5).
IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Fried L,13-6 6 5 2 2 0 6
Chavez 1 1 1 1 1 0
Yates 1 0 0 0 1 1
Seattle
Kirby W,7-3 6 3 1 0 0 6
Munoz H,21 1 0 0 0 0 1
E.Swanson H,13 1 0 0 0 0 0
Sewald S,19-23 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kirby pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
HBP—Fried (Haniger).
Umpires—Home, Paul Emmel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T—2:49. A—44,965 (47,929).