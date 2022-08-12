Mariners reinstate All-Star Rodríguez from 10-day injured list

Seattle reinststaed Julio Rodriguez from the 10-day IL on Thursday.

 Associated Press

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners reinstated All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez and catcher Curt Casali from the 10-day injured list Thursday ahead of a lengthy road trip.

Rodríguez has been sidelined since getting hit on the wrist by a pitch in Houston on July 30. He was eligible to come off the injured list Wednesday, but the Mariners opted to give Rodríguez another couple of days before returning to action.

Tags

Recommended for you