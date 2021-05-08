ARLINGTON, Texas — Mitch Haniger had a tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh inning as the Seattle Mariners bounced back from being no-hit in their previous game with a 5-4 victory Friday against the Texas Rangers.
Dylan Moore and J.P. Crawford each hit tying two-run homers for the Mariners, who two days earlier at home were held without a hit when Baltimore’s John Means faced the minimum 27 batters.
“Finally got the bats going, I thought offensively tonight we much, much better,” manager Scott Servais said. “A lot of good things offensively.”
Nate Lowe homered for the Rangers, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. His 451-foot blast to straightaway center leading off the third extended his career-best on-base streak to 20 games in a row.
Chris Flexen (3-1) worked into the seventh, not permitting a run after Lowe’s seventh homer leading off the third that put the Rangers ahead 4-2. Flexen scattered 10 hits with two strikeouts and a walk in 6⅓ innings.
Servais said Flexen deserved a lot of credit for making adjustments through the middle innings “to settle the game down, and our bullpen comes in on the white horse again.”
Anthony Misiewicz needed only nine pitches to get five outs. That included two double plays, the first a tough 4-6-3 right after the lefty entered the game with two on and one out.
Kendall Graveman then struck out three around a one-out double in the ninth for his fourth save in as many chances. The right-hander with a hard sinker has thrown 14⅓ scoreless innings in his 12 appearances this season.
“I feel bad for the hitters, he’s literally throwing 100 mph Whiffle balls,” said Crawford, the shortstop. “Glad I’m on the defensive side of it.”
Seattle Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Haniger rf 5 0 1 1 Calhoun dh 4 1 2 1
Lewis cf 5 0 3 0 Solak 2b 4 1 3 1
Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 Lowe 1b 4 1 1 1
France dh 4 1 1 0 Gallo rf 4 0 0 0
Crawford ss 3 2 3 2 Garcia cf 4 0 2 1
Moore 2b 3 1 1 2 Dahl lf 4 0 1 0
Murphy c 3 0 0 0 Kinr-Falfa ss 4 1 1 0
Ev.White 1b 4 0 0 0 Culbrson 3b 3 0 1 0
Trammell lf 4 1 1 0 Trevino c 3 0 1 0
Totals 35 5 10 5 Totals 34 4 12 4
Seattle 020 200 100 — 5
Texas 211 000 000 — 4
E—Trevino (4). DP—Seattle 3, Texas 1. LOB—Seattle 7, Texas 4. 2B—France (9), Trammell (3), Lewis (2), Solak (4), Dahl (5). HR—Moore (3), Crawford (1), Lowe (7).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Flexen W,3-1 6⅓ 10 4 4 1 2
Misiewicz H,6 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 0
Graveman S,4-4 1 1 0 0 0 3
Texas
Foltynewicz 6⅔ 6 4 4 1 5
Sborz L,3-2 ⅓ 2 1 1 0 1
Rodriguez 1 1 0 0 1 1
Martin 1 1 0 0 0 1
HBP—Foltynewicz (Crawford).
Umpires—Home, Cory Blaser; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T—2:57. A—26,047 (40,300).