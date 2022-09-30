Mariners on the cusp of playoff berth

SEATTLE — Now the number is one.
Put simply, the Seattle Mariners are one win or one Baltimore loss from ending a postseason drought that they begrudgingly inherited and finally understood it was their burden to carry.
Now they are one game from being the team that did what felt impossible at times over two decades of losing and frustration.
With their crazy 10-9 victory against the Texas Rangers in 11 innings on Thursday, the postseason is within their grasp.
They could clinch a wild card spot today in front of what is expected to be a sold-out crowd with fireworks scheduled postgame. Perhaps champagne will be added to the menu.
“I have heard it for seven years,” manager Scott Servais said. “Every day when I get up in the morning and I drive to work, that’s what’s on my mind. But the goal is winning World Series. It’s not just to end the drought.”
But …
“We will end the drought tomorrow,” Servais said. “We’re going to and it’s a beautiful thing.”
The anticipation for putting an end to something they’ve loathed is palpable.
“I’ve been waiting for four years for this,” said J.P. Crawford. “I can’t wait.”
The only players on the roster that have waited longer are Mitch Haniger and Marco Gonzales. Haniger was traded to Seattle before the 2017 season while Gonzales was acquired at the trade deadline of that season.
“I’ve been thinking about this moment,” Gonzales said. “We’re on the cusp, but the job’s not finished.”
Said Haniger: “You can’t win the World Series without getting in the playoffs. I think we’re all pretty excited. We just need to go home and try to get a good night’s sleep because I know it will probably be tough to fall asleep tonight. I’ve visualized and dreamed about this for a while.”
Down 9-8 going into the bottom of the 11th, Dylan Moore singled to start the inning and move automatic runner Jarred Kelenic to third base. Pinch hitter Luis Torrens followed with a single to the right to score Kelenic.
After two failed sacrifice bunt attempts from J.P. Crawford, Moore stole third base.
Crawford ended the game moments later with his line drive going off the glove of third baseman Josh Jung, allowing Moore to race home with the winning run.
With the Orioles losing to the Boston Red Sox earlier in the day, the Mariners took the field knowing their magic number for clinching their first postseason spot since 2001 was at two.
The game featured nine homers, including Haniger, who belted a pair of two-run homers and Kelenic, who hit a two-run homer and a solo homer.
Seattle got a shortened start from Gonzales, who pitched five innings, allowing four runs on six hits with a walk and four strikeouts.
He struck out the side in the first inning and was aided by a slick double inning-ending double play in the second.
But all four of his runs allowed came in a disastrous third inning where he gave up 1,200 feet of homers to three different hitters.
There were more than a few grumbles from angst-ridden Mariners fans, who watched a 2-0 lead turn into a 4-2 deficit in such overwhelming fashion.
But Haniger helped out the player he’s been teammates with the longest.
With Ty France on first base, Haniger took advantage of a hanging slider from Jon Gray, sending it into the lower level of Edgar’s Cantina for a game-tying two-run homer.
Given a respite and a reset, Gonzales came back with a scoreless frame in the fourth.
Kelenic put him in line for the victory in the bottom of the fourth. Using his reworked and simpler swing, he stayed on an elevated fastball away, sending a flyball over the wall in left field for a two-run homer against Gray.
With the lead again, Gonzales answered with a 1-2-3 inning against the top of the Rangers lineup.
Texas Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Semien 2b 5 2 2 4 Crawford ss 5 0 1 1
Lowe 1b 6 1 1 1 France 1b 5 1 1 0
Garcia rf 5 2 1 1 Haggerty pr 0 1 0 0
Jung 3b 3 0 0 0 Suarez 3b 5 1 2 0
Mathias lf 3 0 1 0 Toro pr-3b 0 0 0 0
Calhoun ph 1 0 1 1 Haniger rf 5 2 2 4
Thompsn cf 5 1 2 0 Raleigh c 3 0 1 1
Huff dh 4 1 2 1 Winker dh 2 1 0 0
Plawecki c 5 0 1 0 C.Santna ph 1 0 0 0
Taveras pr 0 1 0 0 Kelenic cf 5 3 2 3
Heim c 0 0 0 0 D.Moore lf 5 1 2 0
Smith ss 4 1 1 0 Frazier 2b 3 0 1 0
Torrens ph 1 0 1 1
Totals 41 9 12 8 Totals 40 10 13 10
Texas 004 000 210 11 — 9
Seattle 202 201 000 12 — 10
DP—Texas 1, Seattle 2. LOB—Texas 7, Seattle 8. HR—Huff (4), Semien 2 (26), Garcia (26), Lowe (26), Haniger 2 (9), Kelenic 2 (7). SB—Calhoun (3), Toro (2), D.Moore (20). SF—Semien (10), Raleigh (5). S—Smith (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Gray 5 8 6 6 3 5
Burke 2 1 1 1 0 4
M.Moore 1 0 0 0 0 2
Hernandez 1 0 0 0 1 0
Leclerc BS,7-9 1 1 1 0 1 1
King L,1-4 BS,0-5 0 3 2 1 0 0
Seattle
Gonzales 5 6 4 4 1 4
Murfee H,7 1 0 0 1 1
Brash H,8 0 0 0 0 2
Sewald H,8 2 2 2 1 2
Munoz BS,4-8 1 2 1 1 0 0
D.Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 1
Swanson 1 1 1 0 1 2
Flexen W,8-9 1 0 1 0 0 0
King pitched to 3 batters in the 11th.
WP—Hernandez.
Umpires—Home, Will Little; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Rob Drake.
T—3:48. A—21,094 (47,929).
