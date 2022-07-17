ARLINGTON, Texas — J.P. Crawford was facing a different situation at the plate for the streaking Seattle Mariners after Sam Haggerty stole third base in the 10th inning.
“Made our jobs a whole lot easier,” Crawford said. “Changed the whole infield. Now a lot of more holes are open, and we have an extra opportunity not to waste an out to try to get him over. Just get him in.”
Crawford got Haggerty in with the tiebreaking run when he chopped a one-out single down the line past first base as the Mariners stretched their winning streak to 13 games with a 3-2 win Saturday against the Texas Rangers.
Carlos Santana homered as the Mariners (50-42) moved closer to the team-record 15-game winning streak set in their last playoff season in 2001. They have won 21 of their past 24 games overall to take eight series in a row, their most since winning 14 straight sets during a 116-win season 21 years ago.
“Everybody’s just doing their job, pitching in and really keeping a very calm demeanor about them,” manager Scott Servais said. “You’re not always going to get the big hit or get a big shutdown inning. But we’ve been able to do it through the streak, and it has been awesome.”
Seattle would match the longest winning streak in the majors this year with a victory in the series finale today, its final game before the All-Star break. Reigning World Series champion Atlanta won 14 games in a row in June.
Crawford got the hit off Brett Martin (0-5), who was the fifth Texas pitcher and went the final two innings. Haggerty was the automatic runner to start the 10th, coming on as a pinch-runner for Santana, who had an inning-ending groundout in the ninth. Servais said it was Haggerty’s call to steal third.
“He said, ‘Hey Skip, I think I can get to third base on this guy.’ ... He’s paying attention the inning before knowing that he might end up in the game,” Servais said. “Don’t play scared. You’ve got to play to win. And that’s what we’re doing.”
Diego Castillo (7-1) faced only three batters in the ninth, benefitting from a double-play liner after walking the leadoff batter. Matthew Festa struck out the side in the 10th for his first career save.
“We had a chance to win the game, we didn’t. We didn’t make baseball plays today. That’s plain and simple,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. “I’m not going to get into specifics, but we didn’t play team baseball at the end of the game to win a game.”
Crawford and Santana each returned to the Mariners lineup. Crawford had missed two games because of a bruised right index finger, and Santana was reinstated from the restricted list after being away from the team for a day after a fire at his home in Florida — his family wasn’t there at the time.
“I was definitely playing today no matter what,” Crawford said. “It felt good to pick up the boys.”
Seattle Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Rodriguez cf 4 0 0 0 Smith 3b 4 0 0 0
France 1b 5 1 3 0 Semien 2b 4 0 0 0
D.Moore pr 0 0 0 0 Seager ss 4 0 2 0
Winker lf 4 0 1 0 Garcia rf 3 0 1 0
C.Santana dh 5 1 1 2 Lowe 1b 4 1 1 0
Haggerty pr 0 1 0 0 Taveras cf 4 1 1 0
Suarez 3b 4 0 0 0 Heim c 4 0 1 1
Crawford ss 5 0 2 1 Calhoun lf 4 0 0 0
Raleigh c 3 0 1 0 Hernandz dh 4 0 1 1
Frazier rf 5 0 2 0
Toro 2b 4 0 0 0
Totals 39 3 10 3 Totals 35 2 7 2
Seattle 002 000 000 1 — 3
Texas 010 000 100 0 — 2
DP—Seattle 1, Texas 1. LOB—Seattle 12, Texas 5. 2B—Frazier (14), Crawford (17), France (18), Lowe (13), Taveras (8). 3B—Seager (1). HR—C.Santana (8). SB—Haggerty (4).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gilbert 5 4 1 1 0 4
Munoz H,11 1 1 0 0 0 2
Swanson BS,1-2 1 2 1 1 0 1
Sewald 1 0 0 0 0 1
Castillo W,7-1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Festa S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 3
Texas
Howard 5 5 2 2 5 3
Bush 1 0 0 0 0 0
Hernandez 1 1 0 0 0 1
M.Moore 1 1 0 0 0 0
Martin L,0-5 2 3 1 0 0 1
Howard pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Umpires—Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Chris Segal.
T—3:22. A—35,761 (40,300).