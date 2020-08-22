SEATTLE — Rookie Kyle Lewis hit a solo home run, former waiver wire pickup Nick Margevicius matched his career high with seven strikeouts and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 7-4 on Friday.
Lewis’ sixth homer in the second inning put the Mariners up 5-0 after Seattle batted around in the first against Kolby Allard (0-2). Lewis also displayed patience at the plate, scoring two of his three runs after walks.
“That’s been huge,” the center fielder said. “I’ve been trying to get my walks up so I can get on base more and score more runs in different fashions. Getting my walks up, that’s been encouraging. That’s a big thing I evaluate at the end of the year, how many walks I have versus strikeouts.”
Margevicius (1-1), acquired by the Mariners in January after he was cut by the Padres, earned his first win for Seattle after entering the starting rotation because of injury. He struck out two batters in each of the first three innings and faced one above the minimum through four. After two strong outings in a row, he’s got the Mariners’ attention.
“He has really shown well for himself,” manager Scott Servais said. “This is a guy who’s still only 24 years old. He fits in the same bucket with ... a number of young pitchers we have. He’s going to pitch in this league a longtime.”
The Rangers chased him after 5 innings and cut the lead to 6-4 on Scott Heineman’s fifth-inning two-run double, Danny Santana’s sixth-inning solo homer and a sacrifice fly from Rougned Odor.
The Rangers committed three errors, the most costly coming in the four-run first. Nick Solak’s bobble of Sam Haggerty’s double in the left-field corner allowed Haggerty to reach third. He then scored on Allard’s wild pitch.
Lewis and the Mariners also picked up a run in the seventh on Odor’s throwing error from second base.
“In the last little while, it’s like we just cannot stop the bleeding,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. “We keep giving up hits, keep giving up hits. We have to get guys out of the game. We we were in a bind right there, getting into the bullpen in the first inning, that’s never a good thing.”
M’S TRAINER’S ROOM
First baseman Dylan Moore was a late scratch with a sore wrist he injured on a swing in Thursday’s game against the Dodgers. The injury is not believed to be serious. … Seattle activated RHP Yoshihisa Hirano (illness) from the injured list. Servais said he is looking for a soft spot to let the former Diamondback make his M’s debut six weeks after going on the injured list. … Seattle also placed LHP Taylor Guilbeau on the injured list with a left shoulder strain and promoted LHP Aaron Fletcher from the alternate training site.
Texas Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Solak lf 4 0 0 0 Crawford ss 5 1 1 0
Santana 1b 4 1 1 1 Haggerty lf 4 1 1 1
Frazier 3b 4 0 0 0 Lewis cf 2 3 1 1
Gallo dh 4 1 1 0 Seager 3b 3 0 0 0
Trevino c 4 1 2 0 Nola 1b 4 1 1 1
Odor 2b 3 0 0 1 Lopes dh 4 1 2 0
Kiner-Falfa ss 4 0 0 0 Gordon 2b 4 0 1 0
Refsnyder rf 2 1 0 0 Bishop rf 3 0 1 2
Heineman cf 3 0 2 2 Odom c 2 0 0 0
Totals 32 4 6 4 Totals 31 7 8 5
Texas 000 022 000 — 4
Seattle 411 000 10x — 7
E—Solak (1), Gibaut (1), Odor (4). DP—Texas 1, Seattle 0. LOB—Texas 3, Seattle 6. 2B—Trevino (3), Heineman (3), Haggerty (2), Bishop (1). HR—Santana (1), Lewis (6). SB—Heineman (3), Lopes (5). SF—Odor (1). S_Odom (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Allard, L, 0-2 2/3 5 4 4 2 1
Benjamin 41/3 3 2 2 1 3
Gibaut 1 0 1 0 2 0
Herget 1 0 0 0 0 0
Cody 1 0 0 0 0 3
Seattle
Margevicius, W, 1-1 51/3 6 4 4 1 7
Gerber, H, 2 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
Magill, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Altavilla, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 3
Williams, S, 5-5 1 0 0 0 0 1
Gibaut pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
WP—Allard.
Umpires—Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T—2:41.