SEATTLE — In what was supposed to be a rebuilding season, the Seattle Mariners will go into the final weekend with an outside shot at the postseason.
It’s a slim chance. But for a young team, it’s a valuable learning opportunity.
“We’re still playing for something. We still have a little bit of a chance and we know that,” Seattle’s Ty France said. “We’re coming out with some fire and just running with it right now.”
Nick Margevicius tossed six shutout innings and France drove in a pair of runs as the Mariners kept their slim postseason hopes alive with a 3-2 win Wednesday against the Houston Astros.
Seattle closed out the home portion of its schedule by taking two of three from the Astros and enter the final weekend three behind of Houston with four games to play for second place in the American League West. Seattle closes with four games at Oakland, while the Astros go to Texas for four games.
But it’s not just Seattle still nipping at the Astros. The Los Angeles Angels won again and are 2½ games behind the Astros.
It was Seattle’s first series win against Houston since Sept. 17-19, 2018, when the Mariners took two of three. Their previous series win against the Astros in Seattle was in April 2016.
“Getting a chance to be around them, and manage them and see it come together, it’s really fun,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said.
Houston’s Zack Greinke didn’t make it through the fifth inning and lost to Seattle for just the second time in nine career starts. Greinke (3-3) struggled with control early and France’s RBI double in the first inning gave the Mariners an early lead.
Seattle got to Greinke for two more runs in the fifth inning. Kyle Seager’s two-out double scored J.P. Crawford from first base despite a perfect relay throw to the plate by shortstop Carlos Correa. France followed with a single into left field to score Seager.
Greinke allowed eight hits in 4ž innings and lost his third consecutive decision.
“The last three starts for sure, his command has been a little off,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “We know and he knows and the whole world knows he’s better than that.”
Houston got a pair of runs in the ninth against Seattle’s Yoshihisa Hirano. Kyle Tucker walked leading off, Aledmys Diaz doubled with two outs and pinch-hitter Josh Reddick singled to drive in both.
George Springer followed with a broken-bat single to advance pinch-runner Myles Straw to second, but Hirano struck out Jose Altuve to end it for his fourth save.
Margevicius (2-3) was clean through four innings, allowing just one hit and walking two batters. He ran into trouble in the fifth after singles by Yuli Gurriel and Correa, and a one-out walk to Martin Maldonado to load the bases.
Margevicius got Springer to chase an 0-2 pitch out of the zone for the second out, then Altuve flied out to end the threat.
“Definitley not my best stuff tonight but I thought my curveball was pretty good and that carried me through, just keeping them honest with that pitch,” Margevicius said.
INJURY NOTE — Seattle second baseman Dylan Moore, who took two pitches to the head in the past week, is done for the year after being placed on the seven-day concussion list.
Houston Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Springer cf 3 0 1 0 Crawford ss 5 1 1 0
Altuve 2b 5 0 1 0 Lewis cf 4 1 2 0
Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 Seager 3b 4 1 2 1
Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 France dh 4 0 2 2
Tucker rf 3 1 0 0 Marmoljos lf 3 0 1 0
Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 Ervin ph-rf 0 0 0 0
Correa ss 4 0 1 0 Torrens c 3 0 1 0
Diaz dh 4 1 2 0 White 1b 4 0 0 0
Maldnado c 2 0 0 0 Lopes rf 2 0 0 0
Reddick ph 1 0 1 2 Bishop lf 1 0 0 0
Straw pr 0 0 0 0 SGordon 2b 3 0 0 0
Totals 33 2 7 2 Totals 33 3 9 3
Houston 000 000 002 — 2
Seattle 100 020 00x — 3
DP—Houston 0, Seattle 1. LOB—Houston 9, Seattle 10. 2B—Diaz 2 (4), France (4), Seager (12). SB—Lewis (4).
IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Greinke L, 3-3 42/3 8 3 3 1 5
Scrubb 11/3 0 0 0 1 1
Taylor 1 1 0 0 1 1
Sneed 1 0 0 0 1 2
Seattle
Margevicius W, 2-3 6 3 0 0 3 4
Graveman H, 5 11/3 1 0 0 1 1
Misiewicz H, 8 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
Hirano S, 4-4 1 3 2 2 1 1
T—3:09.