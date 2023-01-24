Whether you agree with his philosophy or not, Jerry Dipoto, the man who makes all baseball-related decisions for the Seattle Mariners, has maintained that J.P. Crawford will be the team’s starting shortstop for the “foreseeable future.”

Over a year ago, Dipoto first made that assertion going into an offseason where Carlos Correa, Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, Trevor Story and Javier Baez were all free agents.

Tags

Recommended for you