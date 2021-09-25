ANAHEIM, Calif. — Ty France homered, Jake Fraley scored the go-ahead run on a throwing error and the streaking Seattle Mariners held off the Los Angeles Angels 6-5 Friday night to keep pace in the AL wild-card chase.
Clinging to a one-run lead in the ninth inning, the Mariners made an unconventional move. They walked Shohei Ohtani intentionally with nobody on and one out, putting the potential tying run on base.
Ohtani advanced to third on Phil Gosselin’s double, and an intentional walk to Jared Walsh loaded the bases. Paul Sewald then struck out Jack Mayfield and got Jose Rojas on a grounder to first for his 11th save.
“He’s had a phenomenal season. It’s not normal baseball etiquette to put the tying run on in the ninth, but in that situation, I thought it was worth a shot,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “But at the end of the day you trust Paul to get through it and he executed his pitches and did a great job.”
The Mariners won their season-high sixth straight and remained two games behind the New York Yankees for the second AL wild card. Seattle is tied with Toronto at 85-69 after the Blue Jays lost to Minnesota.
Seattle Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Crawford ss 5 2 2 0 Marsh cf 5 1 2 0
France 1b 4 1 2 2 Ohtani dh 1 0 0 0
Haniger rf 3 1 1 2 Gosselin lf 5 0 1 0
Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 Walsh 1b 4 0 1 0
Torrens dh 4 0 2 1 Mayfield 3b 5 1 2 1
Toro 2b 3 0 0 0 Rojas rf 4 2 1 0
Kelenic cf 4 0 0 0 Stassi c 4 1 2 3
Murphy c 3 0 0 0 Rengifo ss 3 0 0 1
Moore lf 2 1 0 0 Fletcher 2b 4 0 0 0
Fraley ph-lf 1 1 0 0
Totals 33 6 7 5 Totals 35 5 9 5
Seattle 102 001 200 — 6
Los Angeles 000 202 100 — 5
E—Rengifo (9). LOB—Seattle 4, Los Angeles 10. 2B—Crawford (34), Torrens (15), Haniger (23), Marsh (11), Rojas (14), Gosselin (14). HR—France (18), Stassi (12). SB—Mayfield (3). SF—Haniger (8), Rengifo (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gilbert 51/3 5 4 4 3 4
Smith W,4-4 2/3 1 0 0 0 0
Misiewicz H,18 2/3 1 1 1 1 1
Steckenrider H,7 11/3 1 0 0 0 0
Sewald S,11-15 1 1 0 0 2 1
Los Angeles
Suarez 5 5 4 4 1 1
Quijada 2/3 1 0 0 1 1
Herget L,2-2 1/3 1 2 1 0 1
Cishek 1 0 0 0 0 0
Ramos 2 0 0 0 0 1
Suarez pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
HBP—Herget (Fraley).
Umpires—Home, Mark Wegner; First, Alan Porter; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Chris Guccione.
T—3:40. A—18,551 (45,517).