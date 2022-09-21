Mariners held to 1 hit in loss to A’s

Seattle Mariners' Luis Castillo walks off the mound after being removed during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

 AP Jed Jacobsohn

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Seattle Mariners are hardly hitting the way they’d like to be in late September chasing a long-overdue, elusive playoff berth.

Luis Castillo got knocked out in the fifth inning and the contending Mariners managed just one hit, falling to the Oakland Athletics 4-1 on Tuesday.

