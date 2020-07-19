SEATTLE — For the first time in 20 years, the Seattle Mariners will begin a season without Ichiro Suzuki or Felix Hernandez on the opening day roster.
Those two stars served as faces of the franchise for the past two decades as Seattle struggled through the longest postseason drought in major pro sports, last reaching the playoffs in Suzuki’s rookie season of 2001. At times, they were the real reason fans showed up to watch some awful baseball.
The two are gone now. But the Mariners think they are on the cusp of having the kind of team that won’t require singular stars to bring fans to the ballpark once they’re allowed to return.
Even in a 60-game season, this will not be the year that team bears fruit. If anything, the truncated season — which begins Friday at Houston — might delay rebuilding plans, but hope remains the team begins turning the corner in 2021.
Seattle will rely partly on a handful of veterans like Kyle Seager and Dee Gordon this year. But the M’s will lean heavily on the likes of Evan White, Kyle Lewis, Justus Sheffield, Justin Dunn, Shed Long Jr. and Jake Fraley in the hope the experience they gain this year will pay off in the near future.
Eventually, that young core will be joined by top prospects Jarred Kelenic, Julio Rodriguez, Logan Gilbert and Emerson Hancock. When it all comes together, coupled with the plan to supplement in free agency, the Mariners think their blueprint will prove successful.
“We just have to be patient and remember that hopefully this is the start of something over the next 18 months for the Mariners and stay focused on that 18 months and not get too excited about a round of BP or a good week in taxi squad games and just remain focused on the big picture, which is the full development of our players,” general manager Jerry Dipoto said.
Clubhouse leader
Marco Gonzales is the clear leader of the pitching staff and maybe the entire clubhouse. The fiery left-hander is coming off his best season after posting career highs in wins, starts and strikeouts. He was rewarded in the offseason with a $30 million, four-year contract that could keep him in Seattle through the 2025 season. If Gonzales continues on his current path, that deal might end up being a bargain for Seattle.
Seattle also will be closely watching how left-hander Yusei Kikuchi develops in his second season after coming from Japan. Kikuchi had a rocky first season in the majors, looking great at times and lost in other moments.
New look
Seattle had a relatively quiet offseason aside from trading Omar Narvaez to Milwaukee. The Mariners’ three significant signings came on the pitching side with the additions of Kendall Graveman, Taijuan Walker and Carl Edwards Jr.
Rookies to watch
Of all the rookies Seattle intends to play, White might be the most watched. He signed a $24 million, six-year contract in the offseason without playing a day in the majors. His glove at first base should make Seattle significantly better defensively. The questions will be about his bat and whether he can hit consistently in the majors. White hit .293 with an .838 OPS last season at Double-A Arkansas in a notorious pitchers’ park.
Power alley
Lewis made a major splash when he arrived in September. The former first-round pick homered six times in his first 10 games. While his strikeout rate was high, Lewis hit .268 during his 18-game stint late in the season and looked comfortable playing in the outfield, where he’s likely to split time between center and right field.
As if there needed to be more attention on Lewis, he homered three times in his first two intrasquad games.
“Sky is the limit. I keep saying that with Kyle,” manager Scott Servais said.
On the farm
There might be just as much attention on Seattle’s taxi squad as on the major league team. Kelenic, Rodriguez and Gilbert are the headliners but Seattle also has high hopes for Emerson, a first-round pick, catcher Cal Raleigh, pitcher George Kirby and shortstop Noelvi Marte. All of them could eventually play a role in determining whether Seattle’s rebuild is a success.
Closer look
2019 record: 68-94, fifth place.
Manager: Scott Servais (fifth season).
He’s here: RHP Kendall Graveman, RHP Taijuan Walker, RHP Carl Edwards Jr., RHP Yoshihisa Hirano, INF Patrick Wisdom, LHP Nick Margevicius.
He’s outta here: RHP Felix Hernandez, LHP Wade LeBlanc, LHP Tommy Milone, C Omar Narvaez, OF Domingo Santana, INF Ryon Healy, RHP Chasen Bradford, OF Keon Broxton.
Projected lineup: 2B Shed Long Jr. (.263, 5 HR, 15 RBI in 42 games; .274, 9, 36 at Triple-A Tacoma) or Dee Gordon (.275, 3, 34 in 117 games at 2B and SS), 1B Evan White (.293, 18, 55 at Double-A Arkansas), 3B Kyle Seager (.239, 23, 63), DH Daniel Vogelbach (.208, 30, 76), SS J.P. Crawford (.226, 7, 46 in 93 games), C Tom Murphy (.273, 18, 40 in 75 games), RF Kyle Lewis (.268, 6, 13 in 18 games; .263, 11, 62 at Double-A Arkansas), LF Jake Fraley (.150, 0, 1 in 12 games; .298, 18, 80 in 99 combined games at Double-A Arkansas and Triple-A Tacoma), CF Mallex Smith (.227, 6, 37, led MLB with 46 SB).
Rotation: LHP Marco Gonzales (16-13, 3.99 ERA, 34 starts, 147 Ks in 203 IP), LHP Yusei Kikuchi (6-11, 5.46, 36 HRs allowed, 116 Ks in 145.2 IP), RHP Kendall Graveman (Missed 2019 season after Tommy John surgery; 1-5, 7.60 in 7 games in 2018), LHP Justus Sheffield (0-1, 5.58 in 8 games; 7-9, 4.13 in 25 games in minors), RHP Justin Dunn (0-0, 2.70 in four appearances; 9-5, 3.55 in 25 starts at Double-A Arkansas), RHP Taijuan Walker (4 combined starts in past two seasons; 9-9, 3.49 in 28 starts in 2017).
Key relievers: RHP Carl Edwards Jr. (1-1, 8.47 in 22 games with Cubs and Padres), RHP Matt Magill (5-2, 4.09 in 50 games with Twins and Mariners), RHP Yoshihisa Hirano (5-5, 4.75 in 62 games with Diamondbacks; 61 Ks in 53 IP), RHP Sam Tuivailala (1-0, 2.35 in 23 games; 27 Ks in 23 IP), RHP Erik Swanson (1-5, 5.74 in 27 games with 8 starts), LHP Taylor Guilbeau (0-0, 3.65 in 17 games).
Outlook: The focus for Seattle is continuing its rebuild, even if the results are likely to be rocky. Most of the attention will be on youngsters like White, Lewis, Long and Crawford as everyday players, and Sheffield and Dunn on the mound. The Mariners will go with a six-man rotation anchored by Gonzales and Kikuchi, and the extended rotation should help Graveman and Walker in their returns from surgery. The bullpen will be a huge question, as will the debate as to whether the Mariners should start the clock of top prospects Jarred Kelenic and Logan Gilbert. Seattle’s rebuild seems to be pointed in the right direction with a number of exciting prospects still to come, but this season could be tough.
— Associated Press