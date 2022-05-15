Mariners give themselves a shot, but Mets find way to win

NEW YORK — In the search for blame in the Seattle Mariners’ latest failure, the squandering of a chance for another unexpected victory and a stunning series win against one of the best teams in baseball, they instead found a disappointing 5-4 defeat to the New York Mets that truly was a team effort.
“There is a lot to unpack from that game,” manager Scott Servais said, exhailing.
The Mariners hurt themselves with two costly base-running outs that ended innings and thwarted prime scoring opportunities. Of course, their struggles to hit with runners in scoring position might have proven moot.
Seattle also committed three errors, one of which led to two unearned runs and failed to make at least two key plays that could’ve prevented at least one run and saved some pitches for rookie George Kirby. In the end, the bullpen allowed a light-hitting catcher, who was called up Friday, to beat them in a rain-delayed and misty Saturday at Citi Field.
Given their offensive struggles and injuries, the Mariners aren’t good enough to play that way and win often.
“We’ve got to play clean baseball, there’s no question,” Servais said. “It’s doing the little things right. The fundamental things right, staying in the game. The outs on the bases hurt tonight. They took an opportunity away from us.”
Andres Munoz’s first pitch of the seventh inning was a 97-mph fastball over the middle of the plate Mets catcher Patrick Mazeika turned into a stunning solo homer and go-ahead run. Munoz was looking for a get-me-over strike to start the inning to a hitter with 47 career homers in 504 minor league games. Understanding the matchup, it was Mazeika was cheating fastball and hit his second career big league home run.
It was a gut-punch to the Mariners, who still were celebrating the heroics and crowd-tormenting antics of Jesse Winker from the top of the seventh. Much to the dismay of the 37,140 fans in attendance, Winker clubbed three-run homer against lefty Chasen Shreve to turn a seemingly insurmountable 4-1 deficit into a 4-4 tie.
Winker knew the ball was a homer off the bat and he took his time leaving the batter’s box, admiring his work and basking in the stunned silence and then serenade of boos from fans.
With a vocal and energetic contingent of friends and family making the short trip from Westchester County to Flushing to watch him make his second MLB start, rookie right-hander George Kirby couldn’t quite replicate his debut.
Facing a Mets lineup that attacked him early in counts and wouldn’t given in with two strikes, Kirby made it through four innings, allowing three runs — only one earned — on three hits with a walk and only one strikeout.
Meanwhile, the defense being played behind him was a mixed bag of miscues, missed plays and made plays that prevented the outing from getting worse.
Kirby’s first career run allowed was a perfect example. With one out in the first inning, Starling Marte hit a ball to the right-center gap. Julio Rodriguez had trouble picking it up initially, which motivated Marte to try for a triple. Rodriguez fired the ball to Adam Frazier, who made a perfect relay throw to Eugenio Suarez at third base. The initial call on the field was an out. But a replay review showed Suarez was slow on the tag and not in proper position. Marte was ruled safe, he scored moments later on Francisco Lindor’s single through a drawn-in infield.
The Mets picked up two unearned runs in the third. Suarez booted a ground ball off the bat of Brandon Nimmo to start the inning and Rodriguez couldn’t complete a diving catch in left-center on a deep drive from Marte. The Mets scored runs on a pair of sacrifice flies to right field. The second required a leaping grab by Steven Souza Jr. at the wall.
The outs on the bases?
Suarez was picked off at second with bases loaded for the third out of the first inning when Seattle had Mets starter Chris Bassitt on the ropes. It was costly play because of lack of focus.
After Winker’s homer, Rodriguez reached on a walk but was picked off to end the inning.
Seattle New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Frazier 2b-rf 5 0 0 0 Nimmo cf 4 1 1 0
France 1b 5 0 2 0 Marte rf 4 3 3 0
Crawford ss 4 1 1 0 Lindor ss 3 0 1 2
Suarez 3b 3 2 1 0 Alonso dh 3 0 1 1
Winker lf 4 1 2 3 McNeil 2b 3 0 0 1
Ju.Rodrigz cf 3 0 0 0 Do.Smith 1b 4 0 0 0
Ford dh 3 0 0 0 Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0
Moore ph 1 0 0 0 Jankowski lf 3 0 0 0
Souza Jr. rf 3 0 1 1 Mazeika c 3 1 1 1
Toro ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Torrens c 2 0 2 0
Totals 34 4 9 4 Totals 31 5 7 5
Seattle 000 001 300 — 4
New York 102 010 10x — 5
E—Crawford (6), Suarez (3), Torrens (1). LOB—Seattle 10, New York 5. 2B—Marte 2 (7), Alonso (6). 3B—Marte (1). HR—Winker (2), Mazeika (1). SF—Lindor (3), McNeil (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Kirby 4 3 3 1 1 1
Murfee 1 2 1 1 0 1
Misiewicz 1 0 0 0 0 1
Munoz L,1-1 1 2 1 1 0 2
Romo 1 0 0 0 0 0
New York
Bassitt 52/3 5 1 1 3 8
Lugo H,6 2/3 2 2 2 1 0
Shreve BS,0-1 2/3 1 1 1 1 1
Ottavino W,2-1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Diaz S,8-9 1 0 0 0 0 3
HBP—Bassitt 2 (Crawford, Suarez). WP—Kirby, Ottavino.
Umpires—Home, Adam Hamari; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Chad Whitson.
T—3:30. A—37,140 (41,922).