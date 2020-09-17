SAN FRANCISCO — Brandon Belt, Brandon Crawford and Evan Longoria homered for San Francisco, and the visiting Giants playing at home beat the Seattle Mariners 9-3 on Wednesday night in a game moved to the Bay Area because of smoky, dangerous air in Western Washington.
Donovan Solano and Mauricio Dubon hit early RBI singles and the Giants snapped a three-game losing streak with a “road” victory at Oracle Park. One encouraging development: A familiar mist hovered above the outfield late in the game, not smoke.
Belt hit a two-run homer in the third and Longoria connected for a solo drive one out later against right-hander Ljay Newsome (0-1). Crawford contributed a two-out shot in the seventh and Mike Yastrzemski added an RBI double. The Giants pounded out 15 hits.
The Mariners drew a pair of bases-loaded walks in the fourth.
This marked the first of two games relocated from Seattle because of the unhealthy air quality from numerous West Coast wildfires. The Mariners and Oakland played a Monday doubleheader in the smoke and players expressed concern.
The Mariners took off from Seattle at about 10 a.m. — rare day-of travel. Pitcher Kendall Graveman joked about wearing uniforms on the plane and eating sack lunches on the way. Some went straight to Oracle Park upon landing in San Francisco, some stopped by the team hotel.
“Long day, a lot of travel, but we’ll get back at it tomorrow, try to figure these guys out,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “No excuses.”
Seattle was the home team but wore its gray road jerseys. The Giants sported their cream-colored tops — the first time playing as the road team at home since Game 2 of a doubleheader with the Reds on July 23, 2013, making up a rainout.
“If there ever was a year for this to happen, this was it, because nothing is normal,” Servais said.
San Francisco Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Yastrzemsk rf 4 2 1 1 J.Crawford ss 3 0 0 1
Dickerson lf 5 2 3 1 Moore 2b 3 0 1 0
Basabe lf 0 0 0 0 Gordon 2b 1 0 0 0
Flores dh 4 0 0 0 Lewis cf 5 0 2 0
Belt 1b 5 1 2 2 Seager 3b 2 1 0 0
Solano 2b 5 0 2 1 France dh 5 1 1 0
Longoria 3b 5 1 2 1 Torrens c 3 1 1 1
Crawford ss 5 2 3 1 White 1b 3 0 0 0
Bart c 5 0 1 0 Lopes lf 3 0 1 0
Dubon cf 3 1 1 1 Ervin rf 2 0 0 1
Marmolejs ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 41 9 15 8 Totals 31 3 6 3
San Francisco 113 300 100 — 9
Seattle 000 300 000 — 3
DP—San Francisco 1, Seattle 0. LOB—San Francisco 8, Seattle 11. 2B—B.Crawford 2 (9), Dickerson (6), Yastrzemski (13), Torrens (3). HR—Belt (8), Longoria (6), B.Crawford (5).
IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Smyly 32/3 4 3 3 1 8
Baragar 0 0 0 0 3 0
Cahill W, 1-1 2 2 0 0 1 4
Selman 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
Coonrod 1 0 0 0 1 1
Garcia 1 0 0 0 1 1
Garcia 1 0 0 0 1 2
Seattle
Newsome L, 0-1 3 8 5 5 1 1
Swanson 1/3 4 3 2 1 0
Sadler 22/3 0 0 0 0 5
Brennan 2 2 1 1 1 1
Lockett 1 1 0 0 0 1
Baragar pitched to 3 batters in the 4th, Cahill pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.
HBP—Coonrod (Moore), Garcia (J.Crawford). WP—Swanson. T—3:29.