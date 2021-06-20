SEATTLE — J.P. Crawford scored the winning run on Mitch Haniger’s 10th-inning single and hit a grand slam to lift the Seattle Mariners by the Tampa Bay Rays 6-5 on Saturday.
Tampa Bay pinch-hitter Brandon Lowe tied it at 5 with a solo home run in the top of the ninth against Kendall Graveman. Crawford had a chance to end it in the bottom of the inning, but struck out with a man on third.
He took second in the bottom of the 10th as the designated baserunner and scored on Haniger’s single to left field off J.P. Feyereisen (3-3) for Seattle’s third consecutive victory and sixth in its past seven.
“That’s awesome what he’s doing,” Seattle starter Logan Gilbert said. “That guy needs to be an All-Star.”
Crawford entered the game hitting .346 out of the leadoff spot this season. His first career slam helped send the Rays to a season-high fifth straight loss. It was the Mariners’ 16th come-from-behind win, and they’re now 7-1 in extra innings.
Crawford’s liner to right field skipped off the top of the wall and into the stands to cap a five-run second inning against Rays starter Josh Fleming. The Gold Glove shortstop said the slam was especially emotional given the day, as the Mariners wore throwback jerseys similar to those of the Seattle Steelheads of the Negro Leagues as a Juneteenth celebration.
“It hit me a little differently today with everything going on with Juneteenth and wearing those jerseys,” said Crawford, who is Black. “It was just so special to me.”
Asked if he would be saving his jersey, Crawford said: “It’s in my backpack. I’m taking that home and framing it.”
Former Rays player Jake Bauers added an RBI single in the second inning.
Touted prospect Gilbert struck out seven — including leadoff hitter Randy Arozarena three times — in 5⅔ innings, scattering six hits with no walks. He allowed solo home runs to Mike Zunino and Manuel Margot that cut the Mariners’ lead to 5-4 in the sixth. He was headed to his third consecutive win until Graveman’s blown save, his first of the season in six attempts.
Rafael Montero (4-2) pitched the 10th to win the game.
Joey Wendle and Zunino each drove in a run in the second inning to give Tampa Bay a 2-0 lead. But Kyle Seager, Tom Murphy and Bauers led off the second with hits and Fleming walked Dylan Moore to load the bases. He struck out the next two batters before Crawford connected.
Fleming struck out five in 6⅔ innings with two walks. He allowed just three hits after the second inning, but regretted the sinker he threw to Crawford.
“I didn’t think it was a terrible pitch. ... I really just see it as one pitch that beat me,” Fleming said.
TRAINER’S ROOM —An MRI showed a strained muscle in Mariners right-hander Justin Dunn’s right shoulder. He’ll be shut down for two weeks, manager Scott Servais said. Once Dunn resumes throwing, he’ll be re-evaluated. Dunn took himself out after two innings in his previous start and went on the 10-day injured list for the second time this month Friday.
Tampa Bay Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Arozarna dh 5 0 0 0 Crawford ss 5 2 1 4
Choi 1b 5 0 0 0 Haniger rf 5 0 1 1
Diaz 3b 4 0 0 0 France 1b 3 0 1 0
Meadows lf 4 1 1 0 Seager 3b 4 1 2 0
Margot rf 3 1 1 1 Murphy c 4 1 1 0
Phillips ph 1 0 0 0 Bauers dh 4 1 1 1
Wendle 2b 4 1 3 1 Moore 2b 3 1 1 0
Walls ss 3 0 1 0 Fraley cf-lf 4 0 1 0
Lowe ph 1 1 1 1 Long Jr. lf 3 0 0 0
Zunino c 3 1 1 2 Trammell cf 1 0 0 0
Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0
Totals 37 5 8 5 Totals 36 6 9 6
Tampa Bay 020 011 001 0 — 5
Seattle 050 000 000 1 — 6
LOB—Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 6. 2B—Wendle (19), Seager (16), Moore (9). HR—Zunino (14), Margot (7), Lowe (13), Crawford (5). SB—Fraley (5). SF—Zunino (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Fleming 61/3 7 5 5 2 5
Rasmussen 12/3 0 0 0 0 4
Wisler 1 1 0 0 0 2
Feyereisen L,3-1 0 1 1 0 0 0
Seattle
Gilbert 52/3 6 4 4 0 7
Misiewicz H,12 1/3 1 0 0 0 0
Chargois H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1
Sewald H,4 1 0 0 0 0 2
Graveman BS,5-6 1 1 1 1 0 1
Montero W,4-2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Feyereisen pitched to 1 batter in the 10th.
Umpires—Home, Nic Lentz; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Joe West; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T—3:02. A—14,772 (47,929).