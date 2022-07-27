Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Seattle Mariners left fielder Jesse Winker makes a leaping catch of a fly ball hit by Texas Rangers' Corey Seager during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh is greeted in the dugout after he hit a solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh reacts after crossing the plate after he hit a solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Seattle’s Carlos Santana, right, celebrates with teammates after he hit a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning Tuesday against Texas.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia hits a double during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
SEATTLE — Cal Raleigh homered in the seventh inning, lined an RBI double in the ninth and scored the winning run on Carlos Santana’s sacrifice fly, and the Seattle Mariners rallied for a 5-4 win Tuesday against the Texas Rangers.
J.P. Crawford led off the ninth with a single against Texas reliever Brett Martin and scored from first when Raleigh lined a shot to the wall in right-center field. Raleigh was sacrificed to third base and after Martin (0-6) issued intentional walks to Julio Rodríguez and Ty France to load the bases, Santana hit a fly ball to center field that was deep enough for Raleigh to score the winning run.
“(Raleigh’s) having a lot of fun. And you see him show up every day, in the clubhouse, on the field. He’s helping us win games in different ways every night,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “Some nights, it’s with the bat. Some nights, it’s calling the right pitches. Some nights, it’s because he throws a runner out. Some nights, it’s because his base running is pretty good.”
Seattle won its seventh straight against the Rangers and its ninth consecutive game decided by one run. Since losing to Oakland on July 1, the Mariners are 16-3 with the only three losses coming this past weekend to Houston.
Rodríguez led off the game with his 17th home run of the season in his first action since the All-Star game last week. Rodríguez returned from Los Angeles complaining of a sore left wrist that initially was injured in the final game before the break in Texas.
Seattle was cautious but Rodríguez clearly was ready to return, hitting the sixth pitch he saw out to left field.
“I’m not surprised at this point. It’s amazing what that guy is doing. I just shake my head in amazement,” Raleigh said.
Kyle Lewis added an RBI single in the first inning, and Raleigh’s 14th homer in the seventh gave Seattle a 3-1 lead.
But Seattle’s bullpen sputtered late and the Rangers pulled ahead. Adolis García’s two-run double in the eighth took an awkward bounce inside first base and pulled the Rangers even at 3 after Paul Sewald had walked Corey Seager and Jonah Heim with two outs.
Leody Taveras led off the ninth inning with an opposite-field single against Erik Swanson (1-0) on a pitch well out of the strike zone, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt and scored when Ezequiel Duran’s sinking line drive couldn’t be caught on a diving attempt by right fielder Sam Haggerty.
But the Mariners put together a final rally and improved to 23-12 in one-run games, while Texas fell to 5-23.
“We had a tough one last night, even tougher one tonight,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. “We’re going to bounce back. We’re going to learn, we’re going to continue to grow from these things.”
STARTING OFF — Seattle rookie George Kirby threw five shutout innings on just 51 pitches before being lifted. Kirby was on a limited pitch count after not throwing in the majors since July 8. ... Texas starter Dane Dunning threw five innings and allowed four hits in his first start following a stint on the injured list due to an ankle issue. Dunning is now winless in his past 14 starts dating to early May.
ROSTER SHUFFLE — Seattle made a roster move to bring back Kirby and optioned right-hander Matt Brash to Triple-A Tacoma. But Servais made it sound as if Brash will be back with the big league team sooner than later. Brash started the season in the rotation before being sent to the minors and working as a reliever. Brash has appeared in five games as a reliever after making five starts to begin the season.
PICK SIGNED — The Mariners signed first-round draft pick Cole Young. The high school infielder took part in batting practice with the team and met with Servais. Young was selected with the No. 21 overall pick out of North Allegheny High School in Wexford, Pa.
UP NEXT — Rangers right-hander Jon Gray (7-4, 3.48) goes for his fourth consecutive win. Gray has been dominant of late, bringing a 13-inning scoreless streak into his 18th start of the season. Gray has struck out 14 and allowed five total hits over his past two outings. ... Mariners left-hander Marco Gonzales (5-10, 3.74) has allowed five earned runs in each of his past two starts, including Friday against Houston when he allowed three home runs to the Astros.