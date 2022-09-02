Mariners bully their way past Tigers

DETROIT — This wasn’t like the uneven and frustrating three-game series in Texas and Oakland on the previous road trip, where they managed to win just one game in each.
It certainly was different from the galling 1-1 split in a two-game series with the Washington Nationals, who have the worst record in Major League Baseball, on the recent homestand.
Nope, this time the results actually followed the discrepancy in talent and accomplishment this season.
With a coldly efficient 7-0 dismantling of the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, the Seattle Mariners completed a decisive three-game sweep at Comerica Park, looking every bit like a playoff-caliber team in making the hapless Tigers look worse than their 50-81 record, which is second worst in the American League.
It was Seattle’s first sweep of the Tigers in Detroit since 2012.
The Mariners improved to 73-58 and moved into a tie with the Tampa Bay Rays, who had an off day, for the top wild-card spot in the AL. The Toronto Blue Jays also were off and remain two games behind.
“We were very businesslike and came in here and did what we needed to do,” manager Scott Servais said. “It was a really good series. Obviously Detroit’s having a rough season, but you’ve got to come in here, and it doesn’t matter who you play at this time of year, you’ve got to take care of business. I thought that’s what our guys did.”
In the series, Seattle pitchers allowed just six runs on 19 hits with five walks and 26 strikeouts. Detroit didn’t hit a homer in the series and only had three extra-base hits in batting .191 (19-for-99).
Meanwhile, the Mariners offense racked up 21 runs on 29 hits with four doubles, a triple, seven homers, 11 walks and 22 strikeouts, hitting .320 (8-for-25) with runners in scoring position.
“I think we’re getting better,” Servais said. “That’s the best way to put it. We’re getting better at the right time. We’ve got a number of guys that are trending — as Julio (Rodriguez) would say — in the right direction. That’s a really good sign. That’s what makes me excited. Guys are excited to come to the ballpark every day because I don’t think we’ve reached our ceiling yet. And it’s a really high one.”
The current road trip will get more difficult as the Mariners travel to Cleveland for a weekend series with the Guardians, who lead the AL Central. Seattle just took three of four against Cleveland to close out the recent homestand in hard-fought games that had a postseason feel.
Luis Castillo will get the start in today’s series opener with Robbie Ray pitching Saturday and George Kirby in Sunday’s finale. All three would like to repeat what Logan Gilbert did on this day, leading the Mariners to their sixth shutout of the season.
Gilbert worked six scoreless innings, and relievers Matt Brash, Matthew Boyd and Penn Murfee each worked a scoreless inning. The offense provided ample run support early, scoring six runs against Tigers starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez in the first three innings to remove any drama.
Gilbert delivered a dominant outing, reminiscent of his work before the All-Star break. Using a lively fastball that was consistently in the upper 90s more than half the time, he carved up Tigers hitters, allowing just three base runners on two hits and a walk, striking out nine to improve to 11-5 on the season and lower his ERA to 3.35.
“The pitching all series long I thought was outstanding and none better than what we saw with Logan today,” Servais said. “He needed one of those outings.”
Of his 84 pitches, 57 were strikes. He had 17 swings and misses, including 10 off his fastball.
“I felt like I was using it effectively early on and I was getting it into the good parts of the strike zone,” Gilbert said.
He threw first-pitch strikes to 18 of the 21 batters he faced and he had just four three-ball counts in his outing.
“When I’m at my best, that’s the first step,” Gilbert said. “We talk about it all the time. It’s really just simplifying it. I’m not trying to be too complicated. Just get ahead, get in good counts and adjust from there.”
The Mariners picked up a run in the first inning on Eugenio Suarez’s RBI single. Julio Rodriguez and Ty France made it 3-0 in the third, launching back-to-back solo homers to start the inning.
Seattle broke it open in the fourth. Curt Casali hammered a two-run double into the right-center gap and France added an RBI single to push the lead to 6-0. Playing sparingly as a backup, it was just Casali’s second hit since being acquired at the trade deadline.
Seattle Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Rodriguez cf 3 2 1 1 Greene cf 4 0 2 0
Lamb rf 1 1 1 0 Reyes rf 4 0 0 0
France 1b 4 1 2 2 Baez ss 4 0 1 0
Santana 1b 1 0 0 0 H.Castro 1b 4 0 1 0
Haniger dh 5 0 2 0 Haase dh 4 0 0 0
Suarez 3b 4 0 2 1 W.Castro 2b 3 0 0 0
Toro 2b 4 0 0 1 Candelrio 3b 3 0 0 0
Crawford ss 4 1 0 0 Barnhart c 2 0 0 0
Haggerty lf 4 1 1 0 Baddoo lf 3 0 0 0
Casali c 4 1 1 2
Trammell rf 3 0 0 0
Totals 37 7 10 7 Totals 31 0 4 0
Seattle 102 300 001 — 7
Detroit 000 000 000 — 0
E—Candelario (10), Baez (21). DP—Seattle 0, Detroit 1. LOB—Seattle 8, Detroit 5. 2B—Casali (1), Haniger (4). HR—Rodriguez (22), France (17).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gilbert W,11-5 6 2 0 0 1 9
Brash 1 0 0 0 0 2
Boyd 1 0 0 0 0 0
Murfee 1 2 0 0 0 0
Detroit
Rodriguez L,3-4 4 6 6 5 2 5
Hill 3 1 0 0 2 2
Chafin 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cisnero 1 3 1 1 1 0
Umpires—Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Scott Barry; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Gabe Morales.
T—2:47. A—14,393 (41,083).