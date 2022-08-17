ANAHEIM, Calif. — Adam Frazier broke up José Suárez’s bid for a perfect game in the sixth and added a two-run triple in the ninth, leading the Seattle Mariners to an 8-2 victory against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

Ty France had a tying two-run single in a three-run sixth for the Mariners, who have won five of seven after a pair of eventful victories at the Big A.

Tags

Recommended for you