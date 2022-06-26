Mariners beat Angels, extend winning streak to 5

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais couldn’t believe that his team won Friday at Angel Stadium despite leaving 16 runners on base.
He watched another hard-to-believe victory Saturday.
The Mariners blew one great opportunity after another, and it turned out the thing they needed to change things was a little help from the other team.
The Mariners took advantage of an Angels error in the sixth inning by scoring three unearned runs, allowing them to rally for a 5-3 victory against Los Angeles that gave them a season-best fifth consecutive win.
Shohei Ohtani flied out with two runners aboard for the final out in the ninth inning.
“Crazy” was the first word Servais used to describe this one.
All of the victories in the streak have come on this six-game road trip that ends today against the Angels.
Seattle began the road trip after having lost four games in a five-game series against the Angels, and having dropped to a season-worst 10 games below .500 after a 3-8 homestand.
The issues with clutch hitting that haunted the Mariners on that homestand haven’t ended, but somehow they are winning anyway. They left 12 runners on base in the first seven innings of this one and were 2-of-16 with runners in scoring position.
“We’ve got to be a little better with runners in scoring position,” Servais said. “I keep talking about it. We got some bigger hits later in the game tonight, and hopefully that will carry over going forward.”
The Mariners left nine men on base through the first five innings, and they were in position to leave three more in the sixth. They loaded the bases with one out when third baseman Tyler Wade booted a ground ball from Julio Rodriguez that possibly could have been an inning-ending double play.
Eugenio Suarez struck out for the second out, and the Angels brought in lefty Jose Quijada to face lefty Jesse Winker.
It didn’t work out for the Angels. Winker walked on a 3-2 pitch to tie the score at 2, and Kevin Padlo followed with a single through the right side on an 0-2 pitch to give Seattle a 4-2 lead.
“The key hit in the game was certainly Padlo getting the bases-loaded single,” Servais said.
The Mariners got off to a fast start when Rodriguez crushed a 420-foot solo homer to left field off Patrick Sandoval with one out in the first inning.
Then, for the next four innings, it was one frustrating moment after another.
The only run Sandoval allowed in five innings was Rodriguez’s first-inning homer, despite allowing eight hits and two walks.
It looked like the frustration would continue against the bullpen until the error helped change that.
After Seattle took the lead, the Angels chased Mariners starter Gilbert. Back-to-back two-out hits with a wild pitch mixed in scored a run to make it 4-3.
Penn Murfee got the final out of the inning, allowing Gilbert to extend the streak of Seattle starters allowing three runs or less to 23 games.
It wasn’t one of Gilbert’s better outings, but he kept the Mariners in the game and got the win despite allowing nine hits and two walks in 5ž innings.
“We’ve seen Logan sharper,” Servais said. “Maybe not quite as sharp with his secondary pitches, but he hung in there.”
The Mariners (34-39) moved into third place in the AL West, a half-game ahead of the Angels.
Seattle Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Crawford ss 4 1 0 0 Ward rf 5 0 1 0
Rodriguez cf 4 2 1 1 Trout cf 4 0 1 0
Suarez 3b 5 0 2 0 Ohtani dh 4 1 1 1
Winker lf 4 0 2 1 Walsh 1b 4 0 1 0
Padlo 1b 4 0 1 2 Rengifo 2b 4 0 2 0
Frazier ph 1 0 0 0 Marsh lf 3 0 0 0
Torrens dh 4 0 0 0 Stassi ph-c 1 0 0 0
Upton rf 3 0 1 0 Suzuki c 4 1 1 1
Trammell rf 1 1 0 0 Harrison lf 0 0 0 0
Raleigh c 4 0 3 0 Wade 3b-ss 2 1 2 0
Moore 2b 3 1 1 1 Duffy ph 1 0 0 0
Velazquez ss 2 0 0 0
MacKinnn ph 1 0 1 1
Totals 37 5 11 5 Totals 35 3 10 3
Seattle 100 003 100 — 5
Los Angeles 001 101 000 — 3
E—Wade (4). DP—Seattle 2, Los Angeles 1. LOB—Seattle 12, Los Angeles 9. 2B—Raleigh 2 (7), Trout (16). HR—Rodriguez (11), Ohtani (16), Suzuki (2). SB—Moore (10). SF—Moore (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gilbert W,8-3 52/3 9 3 3 2 7
Murfee H,2 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
Borucki H,5 1 1 0 0 0 0
Castillo H,2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Swanson S,1-1 1 0 0 0 2 0
Los Angeles
Sandoval 5 8 1 1 2 6
Bradley L,0-1 H,4 2/3 0 3 0 2 1
Quijada BS,1-2 1 2 1 1 2 2
Peguero 21/3 1 0 0 0 1
Borucki pitched to 1 batter in the 8th, Quijada pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
WP—Gilbert, Swanson, Sandoval.
Umpires—Home, Adrian Johnson; First, John Bacon; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.
T—3:22. A—35,466 (45,517).