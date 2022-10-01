Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh, right, celebrates in the clubhouse after the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Seattle. The Mariners won 2-1 on a homer by Raleigh to clinch a spot in the playoffs. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais celebrates after the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Seattle. The Mariners won 2-1 to clinch a spot in the playoffs. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Seattle Mariners' Ty France hits an RBI double off Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Ken Waldichuk during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Seattle Mariners' Carlos Santana reacts after hitting a double off Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Ken Waldichuk during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Seattle Mariners Dylan Moore is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after he scored against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Seattle Mariners starter Logan Gilbert delivers a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais, left, and Eugenio Suarez embrace after the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Seattle. The Mariners won 2-1 to clinch a spot in the playoffs. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh watches his solo home run off Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Domingo Acevedo during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Seattle. The Mariners won 2-1 to clinch a spot in the playoffs. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez celebrates with fans after the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Seattle. The Mariners won 2-1 to clinch a spot in the playoffs. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Seattle Mariners, including Julio Rodriguez, second from right, and J.P. Crawford second from left, celebrate in the clubhouse after a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Seattle. The Mariners won 2-1 to clinch a spot in the playoffs. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Seattle Mariners including Jesse Winker, left; Ty France, third from right; Logan Gilbert, second from right; and Adam Frazier, right celebrate a home run by Cal Raleigh in ninth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Seattle. The Mariners won 2-1 to clinch a spot in the playoffs. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez celebrates on the field after the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Seattle. The Mariners won 2-1 to clinch a spot in the playoffs. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Seattle Mariners, including Jarred Kelenic, foreground, Cal Raleigh, second from left, and another player celebrate with fans after the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Seattle. The Mariners won 2-1 to clinch a spot in the playoffs. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh, right, celebrates in the clubhouse after the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Seattle. The Mariners won 2-1 on a homer by Raleigh to clinch a spot in the playoffs. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
SEATTLE — More than an hour after Cal Raleigh ended the longest playoff drought in baseball, he was back on the field with his teammates, circling the perimeter of the field to acknowledge the tens of thousands of fans who still stuck around.
The celebration was more akin to winning something big in October, rather than a victory on the final day of September. But after 21 years, the Seattle Mariners could be excused for going a little over the top upon their return to the playoffs.
“It’s better than maybe what you could dream it to be,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said.
Raleigh hit a game-winning home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Mariners clinched a wild-card berth in the American League with a 2-1 victory against the Oakland Athletics on Friday.
Raleigh, pinch-hitting for Luis Torrens, hit a 3-2 pitch from Domingo Acevedo (3-4) just inside the right-field foul pole for a solo homer that sent the Mariners to the postseason for the first time since 2001.
“I remember the moment when I knew it was fair and looking at the team and everybody’s jumping. It was just crazy,” Raleigh said.
Seattle’s celebration on the field lasted more than 10 minutes as fans and players lifted themselves from the burden of two decades without seeing playoffs from their baseball team.
That was just the start.
Almost an hour later, and with the stands still mostly full, Servais and his team were back on the field after a wild clubhouse celebration. He grabbed the microphone and reminded the crowd when he arrived along with president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto seven years ago, the mission was to “end the ... drought.”
“We did it. These players behind me are special. They care. They care about winning the right way,” Servais told the crowd.
It indeed had been a long wait — the last time the Mariners advanced to the postseason, the team was led by rookie Ichiro Suzuki and Edgar Martinez and managed by Lou Piniella.
As has been the case for most of this season with the Mariners, their 86th win and the one that sent them back to the playoffs happened in the most stressful way possible. Seattle was unable to solve Oakland starter Ken Waldichuk and an assembly line of relievers for eight innings, held only to Ty France’s RBI double that scored Dylan Moore two batters into the game.
Acevedo struck out Mitch Haniger and Carlos Santana to open the ninth, but Raleigh came through with his 26th home run of the season, the most by a Seattle catcher.