Marathon month of May begins

It’s the month of May, which means two things: auto racing is ramping up for its biggest action of the season, and college baseball in these parts is gearing up for its biggest spectacle.
Part one of the three-part postseason begins Monday, as the fifth-ranked Lewis-Clark State baseball team hosts the four-team Cascade Conference postseason tournament at Harris Field.
The Warriors (48-4), winners of a second consecutive regular-season title, play host once again, but this time without pandemic restrictions. LCSC takes on Corban (24-22-1) in a first-round game at 4 p.m. College of Idaho (29-25) plays British Columbia (27-22) in the first game of the day at 1 p.m.
The winners of the first two games play at 11 a.m. Tuesday. It all will culminate at 1 p.m. Wednesday with the championship game. An if necessary contest will take place at 4 p.m. the same day. LCSC, which won the three-team tournament in 2021, has an automatic bid into an Opening Round tournament that will take place May 16-19 as the host team and is presented by Avista, so they will move on no matter what.
The hometown Warriors have been the class of the conference all season long. At one point, they won 28 consecutive games, the most in program history. However, the one big speed bump along the way was the Warriors of Salem, Ore.
Corban split a regular-season series with LCSC the weekend of April 1-3, winning the first game of a doubleheader April 2 by a 3-2 score, snapping the record winning streak, then the taking the final game of a four-game-series 2-1 on April 3.
The homestanding Warriors lead the Cascade Conference in several offensive categories, including batting average (.334), slugging percentage (.566), on-base percentage (.431), runs (515), hits (609), RBI (475), doubles (158), home runs (81) and total bases (1,032). LCSC led the conference in earned-run average (2.83) and strikeouts (535) as well as opponents’ batting average (.223).
Senior first baseman Luke White, a former Lewiston standout, tops the Cascade in home runs (17) and RBI (66), and is second in slugging percentage at .704. Senior outfielder Sam Linscott leads the conference in stolen bases (22) and is second with a .400 average. Senior catcher Justin Mazzone is No. 1 in the Cascade with 24 doubles. All three were tabbed to the All-Cascade Conference team Friday, and Mazzone earned a Gold Glove.
Junior right-handed starting pitcher Trent Sellers, who was named the pitcher of the year in the Cascade, is first in the conference with a 10-0 mark, as well as his 110 strikeouts in 81 innings pitched. He is second with a 1.77 ERA. Senior left-hander Dawson Day allows opponents to hit just .099, which leads the Cascade, and is third with a 1.83 ERA. Day also earned a spot on the conference team.
“Trent has put together an amazing season up to this point,” said coach Jake Taylor, who also was named coach of the year. “Each outing he has been ultra-competitive and given our team a tremendous chance to win. We are all proud of Trent’s accomplishments thus far.”
Senior shortstop Riley Way, a former Lewiston standout, and outfielder Aidan Nagle earned spots on the All-Cascade team, and senior right-hander Eric Chavarria won a Gold Glove.
The second-seeded Yotes are led by redshirt sohpomore Jonah Hultberg, who leads the conference in batting average (.423), on-base percentage (.498), slugging percentage (.725), runs (71), hits (94) and total bases (161).
Erik Wisenor tops the Cascade with 12 saves and has the second-most appearances with 29, including 26 in relief. College of Idaho is second in the conference in batting average (.283), on-base percentage (.366), runs (351), hits (528) and doubles (17).
British Columbia could have played a make-up game against Eastern Oregon this week to vault into the second seed with a victory, but declined to do so. Still, the third-seeded Thunderbirds split a series with Seattle and went 2-1 against NCAA Division I teams this season. UBC first baseman Ty Penner leads the team in batting average (.354), on-base percentage (.458), slugging percentage (.652), doubles (14), home runs (10), RBI (45) and total bases (105). He hit three of his homers despite the fact the Thunderbirds were swept in a four-game conference series March 25-27 against the Warriors at Harris Field, including a March 25 game they were up 8-3 before LCSC erupted for six runs in the bottom of the ninth to fall 9-8.
Pitching led Corban to its split this season against LCSC. Junior Zack Simon, the Cascade’s pitcher of the year in 2021, leads the conference with a 1.64 ERA and scattered six hits, allowed one earned run and struck out eight in a 3-2 victory in Game 1 on April 2. Then in a 2-1 win in the April 3 series finale, sophomore right-hander Nate Martin, who is fourth in the Cascade with a 1.90 ERA, allowed just four hits and a first-inning unearned run en route to the victory. Corban is second in the conference with a 4.55 ERA and in opponents’ batting average at .254.
Walden may be reached at (208) 848-2258, dwalden@lmtribune.com, or on Twitter @waldo9939.
Tickets
Fans can purchase tickets by calling (208) 792-2471 or online at lcwarriors.com/sports/2022/5/2/ccc-bsb-tourney.aspx. Cost is $8 for adults or $6 for children and seniors Monday and Tuesday. Cost is $9 for adults or $7 for children or seniors Wednesday. A pass for all three days is $15 for adults. Season passes are not valid for postseason games but those with Warrior cards can gain entry throughout the conference tournament.