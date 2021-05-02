PULLMAN — Kyle Manzardo blasted a grand slam in the five-run second inning and finished a single shy of hitting for the cycle Saturday as Washington State’s baseball team blitzed No. 8 Oregon 11-1 in a Pac-12 game at Bailey-Brayton Field.
Junior right-hander Zane Mills worked into the eighth inning to help WSU (20-17, 8-12 Pac-12) record its first win against a top-10 team since beating No. 8 Arizona in 2017.
The Cougars, who had fallen 13-0 to the Ducks (27-10, 11-6) on Friday, evened the series after collecting 14 hits and posting five home runs as a team. A five-run second inning and a four-run sixth turned the contest into a blowout.
Manzardo extended his hitting streak to eight games, matching his career-high five RBI. Mills (5-3), the reigning Pac-12 pitcher of the week after his complete-game April 24 win at Cal, allowed just four hits and one run, striking out six.
“It was a great win,” WSU coach Brian Green said. “I’m proud of the guys. We’ve kind of done that response thing all year ... Really proud of the guys again.”
The two teams finish the series at 12:05 p.m. today.
Oregon 000 000 010— 1 6 1
WSU 150 104 00x—11 14 1
Kafka, Gordon (6), Ellis (6), Britton (8) and Scanlon, Olsson (7); Mills, Newstrom (8), Barison (9) and Meyer.
W—Mills. L—Kafka.
Oregon hits — Smith (2B), Matthews (2B), Hall, Zavala, Hanoian, Olsson.
WSU hits — Manzardo 3 (2B, 3B, HR), Kolden 2 (HR), Russell 2 (HR), Smith 2 (2B), Montez 2, Peterson (HR), Meyer (HR), Van De Brake.