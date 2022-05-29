For the better part of the season, the offense of the fifth-ranked Lewis-Clark State baseball team has been dynamic. It wasn’t so much Saturday, but sometimes you don’t need to be in order to win games.
The Warriors were able to nickel and dime Westmont to the tune of four runs in the fifth inning as the local Warriors took down the California Warriors 9-5 in front of 3,775 fans in an Avista NAIA World Series first-round game at Harris Field.
“We had a lot of quality at-bats,” fourth-year coach Jake Taylor said of the fifth-inning surge. “Guys used the middle of the field, and we popped a couple of big ones.”
With the victory, LCSC (55-5) advances to a winner’s bracket semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Monday against Faulkner, which beat Tennessee Wesleyan 7-4 in a second-round game later in the day.
For a team that has a slugging percentage of .561, had hit 169 doubles and 96 home runs entering this one, the third-seeded Warriors methodically picked apart Westmont (45-12) in the fifth inning in particular, when LCSC scratched out five hits. In another stunning development, four of those came with two outs.
Senior Zach Threlfall was 3-for-3 with two RBI as the local Warriors outhit the California Warriors 13-6. Senior first baseman Luke White, a former Lewiston High standout, went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a home run. Senior outfielder Sam Linscott was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Senior shortstop Riley Way went 2-for-5 with two runs scored.
Josh Rego went 3-for-4 with a run scored and three RBI for Westmont.
Junior right-hander Trent Sellers allowed five hits, three walks and two runs, both earned, in the first six innings to become the seventh pitcher in program history to record 13 victories in a season. Sellers is the third pitcher in LCSC history to win 13 games without a loss, and the first one to win 13 games since Matt Fitts in 2008, who also went 13-0. He also finished with six strikeouts to up his season total to 125, six short of the single-season mark.
“He’s a competitor,” Taylor said. “He’s our best guy and we knew what he would bring to the table in this start.”
Bryan Peck (7-4) took the loss. He allowed 10 hits, one walk and seven runs, all earned, in 5ž innings. He struck out four.
With the game tied at 1, former Clarkston High standout and second baseman A.J. Davis was hit by a pitch from Peck, the 67th time the senior has been plunked. Junior third baseman Pu’ukani De Sa eliminated Davis on a fielder’s choice. De Sa moved to second on a wild pitch, then went to third on a single by Way. Senior outfielder Aidan Nagle then grounded a hard shot to first, enabling De Sa to score to make it 2-1.
Then the thunder began. Linscott singled home Way. White legged out an infield single. Senior catcher Justin Mazzone brought Linscott in with a single to left-center. Threlfall then singled back up the middle, bringing home White to make it 5-1.
“We just trust our approach and know the hits are going to come,” said Threlfall, who is hitting .367 this season. “We’re going to have tough ABs, but we’re going to stack them on and good things are going to happen. So we just have to stick to our approach and we’ll do well.”
Westmont manufactured a run in the sixth, as Thomas Rudinsky walked, moved up a pair of bases on two wild pitches, then scored on a sacrifice fly by Parker O’Neil.
It was more two-out lightning in the bottom of the inning as Way singled, then Nagle deposited his 16th home run of the season, a BB over the wall in right for a 7-2 LCSC edge.
White led off the seventh with his 20th homer of the year, a shot to the deepest part of the park. Then with one out, Threlfall singled to left, moved to second on a wild pitch, and scored as pinch-hitter Charlie Updegrave singled with two outs.
“We have a lot of guys that have some power and drive the ball into the gap,” said White, who is hitting .347 this year. “But we also have some guys who have some speed and get on with bunts and singles. We’re a pretty diverse offensive team.”
In the eighth, the California Warriors cut the margin to 9-4 as Rudinsky was hit by a pitch and Rego followed with a two-run shot to center. O’Neil followed with a walk. An out later, pinch-hitter David Martinez got aboard on an error. O’Neil advanced to third on a wild pitch. But junior right-hander Eli Shubert got out of the jam with a pair of strikeouts.
Westmont tallied one in the ninth as Brady Renck was hit by a pitch, stole second and came around to score on Simon Reid’s infield single. But that was all the damage the California Warriors could muster.
“We’re a momentum team,” White said. “Once we get going, we just keep going. Once we score, we tend to continue to score.”
WESTMONT LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Haw ss 5 0 1 0 Way ss 5 2 2 0
Renck 2b 3 1 1 0 Nagle rf 5 1 1 3
Reid c 5 0 1 0 Linscott cf 4 2 2 1
Canada pr 0 0 0 0 White 1b 3 2 2 1
Rudinsky rf 3 3 1 0 Mazzone c 4 0 1 1
Rego 1b 4 1 3 3 Stout pr 0 0 0 0
O’Neil rf 3 0 0 1 Threlfall dh 3 1 3 2
Rodriguez dh 4 0 1 0 Seamons lf 4 0 0 0
Mezurashi cf 2 0 0 0 Davis 2b 2 0 0 0
Martinez ph 1 0 0 0 Updegrave ph 1 0 1 1
Desagher 3b 3 0 0 0 Sa 3b 4 1 1 0
Totals 33 5 8 4 Totals 35 9 13 9
Westmont 010 001 021—5 8 0
Lewis-Clark State 000 142 20x—9 13 2
Westmont ip h r er bb so
Peck (L, 7-4) 5.2 10 7 7 1 4
Artega 1.1 3 2 2 0 1
Blaszyk 1 0 0 0 0 1
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Sellers (W, 13-0) 6 5 2 2 3 6
Blackman 1 1 2 2 2 1
Shubert 2 2 1 0 0 3
Attendance — 3,775.
Walden may be reached at (208) 848-2258, dwalden@lmtribune.com, or on Twitter @waldo9939.
Stars of the Game
Zach Threlfall went 3-for-3 with a run scored and two RBI for Lewis-Clark State
Josh Rego went 3-for-4 with a run scored and three RBI, including a two-run homer in the eighth, for Westmont.
Quote of Note
“I was ready to swing early in the count, saw something that looked good out of the hand, took a swing at it, it wasn’t what I thought it was, got just enough of it to put it into play and luckily the third baseman was back far enough to where I could beat it out.” — LCSC senior first baseman Luke White on his excuse-me single up the third-base line in the fifth inning.