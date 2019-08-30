Maniacs to lean on their big guys up front

Orofino coach Garett Bretz gets excited when he talks about his linemen.
“We’re expecting big things from them,” he said.
“We have three seniors that played there last year, so offensively, that’s probably the area we have the most experience. That’s where we have the most returning guys.”
Clay Larsen, Michael Corder and Christian Norman will reprise their roles on the offensive line for the Maniacs — and Larsen also will play on the defensive line.
Bretz had something to say about each of his returning offensive linemen.
Larsen’s “aggressive,” Corder’s “the team leader,” and Norman “has a high motor.”
While his line’s experienced, Bretz noted a dearth of size.
“So we’ll have to attack teams a little bit differently and try to take advantage of our quickness,” he said.
Kai Naranjo saw time on varsity last year, but will enter his first year as the starting quarterback.
“I think he’s doing a good job right now of focusing on what we’re trying to teach him,” Bretz said. “Focusing on what he’s supposed to look at. And being the varsity quarterback.
“He’s doing a nice job with all the mental stuff too, and I’m really excited to see how his year ends up.”
The speedy Joe Sparano returns at receiver, and will be joined by a fleet of senior newcomers.
Jarom Scott, a tall receiver, just moved from Ogden, Utah. Receiver Eric Terry was a state champion pole vaulter for the Maniacs. Collin Atha is returning to the team after taking time away.
Another newcomer is Austin Bird, who technically isn’t a receiver but he’ll reel in catches at tight end.
“It was nice they came out,” Bretz said of his upperclassmen newcomers. “Obviously, just to get their senior leadership will be an asset for our younger kids. They just keep the tempo high, they keep the atmosphere positive and enthusiastic and they hold kids accountable.”