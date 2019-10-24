GENESEE — After suffering a loss against St. Maries to create a winner-take-all title match, Orofino struck back, beating the Lumberjacks by scores of 16-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-17 and claiming the Idaho Class 2A District I-II tournament crown and a state berth.
St. Maries, which won the first match between the teams Wednesday, 26-24, 25-15, 25-21, to give Orofino and the Lumberjacks one loss apiece in their double-elimination tournament, will get a play-in game Saturday to keep its season alive.
“As soon as they got to that second (match on Wednesday), they had their groove back from the night before,” Orofino coach Heidi Summers said of her team, which had won Tuesday by scores of 25-19, 25-11, 25-23 against the Lumberjacks and 25-15, 25-21, 25-22 against Grangeville, which didn’t reach the tournament’s final day. “It was a slow start out of the gates (on Wednesday) but they came on strong at the end and played together and got the job done when they needed to.”
On the day, the Maniacs were led by Brigid Hill (15 kills, 25 digs), Trinity Teel (20 kills) and Logan Schwartz (20 digs). The Maniacs (9-10) will compete at State Nov. 1-2 at Lakeland High of Rathdrum.