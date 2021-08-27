Maniacs hope to be on the comeback trail

The Orofino Maniacs are eager to return to action after a brief 2020 season that saw most of their games canceled in response to positive COVID-19 tests at the school.
Orofino, which managed to get in only three contests amid the pandemic, now is hoping to complete an eight-game schedule that begins with a nonleague away game at 7 p.m. today against McCall-Donnelly. The Maniacs remain out of conference for their next four contests — including road games at Kellogg, Marsing and Priest River before a home date with Bonners Ferry — before finally facing Central Idaho League foes Grangeville and St. Maries in mid- to late October to cap off the regular season.
With “a strong core group of players who have been working hard this offseason” and seven seniors among his returning lettermen, coach Garret Bretz is looking forward to the benefits of mature varsity leadership.
The Maniacs’ biggest loss might be the graduation of Joe Sparano, who was a two-way player and earned All-CIL honors.
Returning senior standouts for Orofino include Slade Sneddon, who had 12 tackles, a fumble recovery, an interception and a pass deflection in the Maniacs’ lone win last year against Priest River, along with Reid Thomas, who added 11 tackles of his own plus an interception return touchdown against the Spartans.
Senior Emmitt Lilly and junior Joel Scott will patrol the defensive back.
The offensive line should be strong this season, led by senior center Nick Graham. Senior Gabe Burke also will be a force on the line, while senior Caleb Johnson should get time on the two lines as well as possibly seeing some time in the backfield.
Junior Nick Drobish will be under center, while Sneddon and Lilly should be likely targets, along with senior tight end Bryer Jenks.
For the first time in his three seasons, Bretz is not completely handcuffed with underclassmen unfamiliar with the bright lights of varsity action. However, there is a downside.
“(Our) weakness is we only played three games last season, so we missed out on valuable game experience,” Bretz said. “We will need to learn quickly and make up for lost time.”
Orofino
COACH — Garret Bretz (fourth year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 0-2 in Central Idaho League, 1-2 overall
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS — Reid Thomas, sr., FB/LB; Slade Sneddon, sr., R/LB; Nick Graham, sr., OL/DL; Caleb Johnson, sr., FB/OL/DL; Gabe Burke, sr., OL/LB; Bryer Jenks, sr., TE/DL; Emmett Lilly, sr., R/DB; Joel Scott, jr., RB/DB; Nick Drobish, jr., QB/LB; Cory Godwin, jr., RB/LB.
Five things to watch:
1. The development of fullback/linebacker Reid Thomas, who played as a freshman, but had a knee injury as a sophomore, and only played three games last year.
2. Running back/defensive back Joel Scott, who “showed a lot of promise” last year.
3. The leadership of linebacker Slade Sneddon, who was the Maniacs’ top tackler last season.
4. Center Nick Graham, who will “anchor an offensive line that should show a lot of improvement.”
5. Junior Nick Drobish, who will be starting at quarterback for the first time.