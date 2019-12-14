OROFINO — Kaylynn Johnson converted a go-ahead free throw with 3.2 seconds left and the short-handed Orofino High School girls’ basketball team played the final 4½ minutes with only four players Friday to claim its first Central Idaho League win in several years, edging St. Maries 44-43.
Despite having only five healthy players, the Maniacs led most of the way. But Orofino’s Grace Beardin fouled out midway through the fourth quarter after a 16-point, seven-rebound night.
That left the Maniacs with only four players, and they used a 2-2 zone to minimize the damage.
St. Maries rallied to tie the score with a jumper with 11 seconds left, but Johnson was fouled after an inbound pass and went 1-for-2 at the line. The Lumberjacks then turned the ball over.
Second-year Orofino coach Tessa Mullinix said her team’s resolve seemed to crystalize in the second quarter.
“It was a light-bulb moment — they really saw the hard work they’ve been putting in,” she said. “They were very coachable, they adjusted and they were fearless.”
Sydney Zywina tallied three steals for the Maniacs (4-4, 1-0), who were missing Abby Rasmussen to an illness and Peyton Merry to a minor injury.
ST. MARIES
Jenna Holder 8 3-4 19, Macie Rimel 5 0-0 11, Mackenzie Hammon 2 1-2 5, Katrina Koser 0 0-0 0, Sami Badgett 2 0-0 4, Bianney Ventura 0 0-0 0, Sierra Christensen 0 0-0 0, Taci Watkins 1 0-0 2, Stacie Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Kirsten Miller 0 0-0 0, Lacie Sines 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 4-6 43.
OROFINO (4-4, 1-0)
Sydnie Zywina 5 0-10 11, Grace Beardin 7 2-4 16, Riley Schwartz 2 0-0 5, Shayla Shuman 2 1-4 6, Kaylynn Johnson 2 2-4 6. Totals 18 6-22 44.
St. Maries 6 5 13 19—43
Orofino 10 14 11 9—44
3-point goals — Rimel, Zywina, Shuman.
Nezperce 42, Deary 23
DEARY — Nezperce held Deary to four first-half points on its way to securing a Whitepine League Division II victory.
Caitlyn Cronce scored 13 points for the Indians, who were led in rebounds by Hannah Duuck (15) and Kadyen Horton (12).
“We mainly played man and they couldn’t get good shots,” Nezperce coach Dave Snodgrass said. Snodgrass added Deary’s been beset by injuries.
NEZPERCE
Amelia Husted 0 0-0 0, Grace Tiegs 1 0-0 2, Jillian Lux 2 0-0 4, Hannah Duuck 2 1-4 5, Madisyn Brower 1 0-0 2, Caitlyn Cronce 5 3-4 13, KC Wahl 1 1-2 3, Kadyen Horton 4 1-2 9, Katharine Duuck 1 1-2 3, Ava Webster 0 1-2 1, Bri Branson 0 0-0 0, Morgan Wemhoff 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 8-16 42.
DEARY
Graci Heath 5 0-0 12, Makala Beyer 0 0-0 0, Matteya Proctor 1 0-0 2, Cassidy Henderson 0 0-0 0, Taylor Gregg 0 0-0 0, Triniti Wood 1 1-2 3, Emiley Proctor 2 2-4 6, Delainee Ellsworth 0 0-2 0, Dantae Workman 0 0-0 0, Macie Ashmead 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 3-8 23.
Nezperce 15 15 8 4—42
Deary 2 2 6 13—23
3-point goals — Heath 2.
JV — Nezperce 34, Deary 19
Colfax 45, Columbia Burbank 39
COLFAX — After leading throughout the first 3½ quarters, Colfax fell behind Columbia Burbank late in the fourth before reasserting itself for a nonleague victory.
Asher Cai led the game in scoring with 15 points, including eight of the Bulldogs’ 11 in the final quarter. Kierstyn York scored 10 and made a team-high nine rebounds, while Anni Cox came off the bench with six rebounds and a free-throw conversion.
Colfax coach Corey Baerlocher was proud his girls “showed some grit” in the face of adversity as they improved to 3-1 on the season.
COLFAX (3-1)
Skylre Sakamoto-Howell 2 0-0 5, Kaitlyn Cornish 0 0-0 0, Shyah Antoine 2 0-0 5, Asher Cai 5 4-6 15, Anni Cox 0 1-2 1, Kierstyn York 3 4-6 10, Sydney Berquist 2 0-0 4, Hannah Baerlocher 0 1-2 1, Justice Brown 0 1-2 1, Abree Aune 0 3-6 3. Totals 14 14-24 45.
COLUMBIA BURBANK
Taelyn Dyer 1 3-4 6, Alyssa Stanley 0 0-0 0, Audri Kinsey 1 0-0 2, Jennifer Gacobo 2 0-0 4, Serenity Kinsey 4 0-2 8, Jadyn Johnson 5 2-3 13 Shailey Larson 0 2-2 2, Talayjah Talley 0 2-4 2. Totals 13 11-17 39.
Colfax 7 15 12 11—45
Columbia Burank 6 11 12 10—39
3-point goals — Sakamoto-Howell, Antoine, Cai, Dyer, Johnson.
JV — Columbia Burbank 35, Colfax 34
Kendrick 62, Timberline 27
WEIPPE — Mya Brown led Kendrick to its fourth league win in a row, tallying 14 points, six assists and six steals as the Tigers topped Timberline.
Mina Sandino contributed three steals and scrappy defense.
“I thought Sandino played really well defensively tonight,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said. “She led our defense to several opportunies in transition and we just kept getting out and running together.”
KENDRICK (62)
Rose Stewart 2 0-0 4, Mya Brown 7 0-0 14, Drew Stacy 1 0-0 2, Jaiden Anderson 3 0-0 7, Hannah Tweit 0 0-0 0, Mina Sandino 0 0-0 0, Lauren Morgan 5 0-0 12, Erin Morgan 5 1-2 11, Abi Cook 2 1-2 5, Megan Brocke 3 0-0 7. Totals 28 2-4 62.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (27)
Gracie Warner 0 0-0 0, Marebeth Stemrich 1 0-0 2, Kaylie Fallwell 0 0-0 0, Chasta Jared 4 0-0 9, Krystal Dahl 3 0-4 6, Elise Jones 0 0-0 0, Emma Brown 4 0-4 8, Abby Brown 0 0-0 0, Haily West 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 0-8 27
Kendrick 11 15 20 16—62
Timberline 4 5 8 10—27
3-point goals — Anderson, L. Morgan 2, Brocke, Jared
Pomeroy 57, SJE 27
POMEROY — Keely Maves led the Pomeroy Pirates to a win against St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, tallying 12 points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals.
Maddy Dixon added 14 points, while the Pirates totaled 16 assists.
“I liked the way we shared the ball tonight,” Pomeroy coach Tai Bye said. “Before the game we talked a lot about assists and getting each other involved, and as a result almost all of our players got on the scoreboard tonight.”
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT/LACROSSE
Colby Swannack 2 0-0 6, Ellie Tollett 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Bailey 1 0-0 3, Drew Curtis-Brewer 7 2-4 16, H. Marty 1 0-0 2, Zoe Bailey 0 0-0 0, K. Holt 0 0-0 0, O. Kjack 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 2-4 27.
POMEROY
Alyssa Wolf 2 0-0 5, Heidi Heytvelt 3 2-2 9, Sydney Watko 3 2-2 8, Chase Caruso 1 0-0 2, Maddy Dixon 7 0-2 14, Jaden Steele 0 2-2 2, Keely Maves 5 1-2 12, Jillian Herres 2 0-2 5, McKenzie Watko 0 0-0 0, Maya Kowatsch 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 7-12 57
SJE/LaCrosse 6 0 13 8—27
Pomeroy 19 19 9 10—57
3-point goals — Swannack 2, Bailey, Wolf, Heytvelt, Maves, Herres.
BOYSPotlatch 61, Lapwai 60 (OT)
POTLATCH — Potlatch’s Ty Svancara made a free throw with nine seconds left in overtime for the go-ahead point as the hosts took down Lapwai in a Whitepine League Division I game to remain perfect. Potlatch is 4-0 overall and 3-0 in league.
Lapwai’s Titus Yearout led all scorers with 33 points. Yearout missed a half-court shot at the buzzer that almost went in after he’d rebounded a miss from Svancara on the back end of the 1-and-1. To set up his own near-game winner, Yearout had broken through a double-team.
Yearout forced overtime with a last-second 25-footer, which Potlatch coach Ryan Ball called “a very tough shot.”
Brayden Hadaller led Potlatch with 26 points and Connor Akins (13 points) and Tyler Wilcoxson (12 points) also chipped in for the Loggers, who raced to an 11-point lead at the half.
Ball noted Hadaller and Yearout frequently were matched up and competed well against each other.
“They were living from the 3-point line and we were living off the inside game,” Ball said.
LAPWAI
JC Sobotta 1 0-0 3, Jenz Kash Kash 0 0-0 0, Titus Yearout 8 13-15 33, Simon Henry 3 2-2 10, AJ Ellenwood 0 0-1 0, Kross Taylor 2 0-0 5, Sincere Three Iron 0 0-0 0, Lydell Mitchell 3 0-0 9, Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 15-18 60.
POTLATCH
Brayden Hadaller 10 6-6 26, Connor Akins 3 7-9 13, Tyler Wilcoxson 3 5-6 12, Ty Svancara 2 2-7 6, Justin Nicholson 1 0-0 2, Jerrod Nicholson 1 0-0 2, Elijah Bouma 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 20-28 61.
Lapwai 11 7 11 20 11—60
Potlatch 15 14 6 14 12—61
3-point goals — Wilcoxson, Yearout 4, Taylor, Mitchell 3, Sobotta, Henry 2.
JV — Lapwai def. Potlatch.
Timberline 44, Kendrick 31
WEIPPE — Cameron Summerfield scored 11 points and upstart Timberline stayed undefeated with a Whitepine League Division II victory against Kendrick.
Rylan Larson and Carson Sellers netted 10 points each for the Spartans, who held a 30-15 rebounding edge and used tough defense to expand their lead.
At 5-0 overall and 4-0 in league play, the Spartans are off to their best start in numerous years under first-year coach Jason Hunter, who is the school’s principal.
KENDRICK
Alex Sneve 4 0-0 8, Chase Burke 1 0-0 2, Jagger Hewett 4 4-8 14, Kolby Anderson 0 0-0 0, Tavien Goldsberry 1 0-0 2, Gunnar Bruce 0 0-0 0, Maison Anderson 0 0-0 0, Rylan Hogan 2 0-0 5, Jacob Skiles 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 4-8 31.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (5-0, 4-0)
Rylan Larson 4 2-4 10, Carson Sellers 3 2-3 10, Johnathan Halle 0 0-0 0, Parker Brown 0 0-0 0, Micah Nelson 2 0-0 4, Chase Hunter 1 1-2 3, Devon Wentland 0 0-0 0, Cameron Summerfield 5 1-4 11, Jaron Christopherson 3 0-1 6, Jordan Stewart 0 0-0 0, Logan Hunter 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 6-14 44 .
Kendrick 6 6 8 1—31
Timberline 13 12 14 5—44
3-point goals — Hewett, Hogan, Sellers 2.
JV — Timberline 26, Kendrick 12 (two quarters)
Gar-Pal 46, Prescott 32
PRESCOTT, Wash. — Blake Jones racked up 23 points for Garfield-Palouse, which was tied with Southeast 1B League foe Prescott at halftime before raising its defensive game to pull away.
“At halftime we talked about, ‘We’ve got to pick up our defensive pressure and close down their driving lanes,’” Gar-Pal coach Steve Swinney said. “The kids responded well and had a hand in their face the entire time. The team defense really picked up in the second half.”
The Vikings (2-1, 1-0) held the Tigers to two points in the third quarter and five in the fourth after allowing them 25 in the first half. Jones, who had been battling illness, made nine field goals and shot 4-for-4 from the foul line.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (2-1, 1-0)
Dawson Dugger 1 0-0 2, Austin Jones 3 0-0 9, Blake Jones 9 4-4 23, Jacob Anderson 0 2-2 2, Devin Doramus 0 0-0 0, Daniel Kramer 0 0-0 0, Jaxson Orr 1 0-0 2, Kyle Bankus 1 0-0 2, Cameron Merrill 0 0-0 0, Ethan Hawkins 3 0-0 6. Totals 20 6-6 46.
PRESCOTT (2-2, 0-1)
Victor Garcia 2 3-3 7, Emanuel Sanchez 0 0-0 0, Omar Velazco 1 0-0 2, Jonathan Cardenas 5 0-0 13, Miguel Ayala 5 0-1 10, Antonio Hernandez 0 0-0 0, Manny Sanchez 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 3-4 32.
Garfield-Palouse 14 11 10 11—46
Prescott 11 14 2 5—32
3-point goals — Austin Jones 3, Blake Jones, Cardenas 3.
Highland 72, Orofino JV 30
CRAIGMONT — Lane Wassmuth and Logan Sheppard scored 16 points apiece to lead Highland past the Orofino JV in a nonleague game.
Wassmuth’s efficient ballhawking pointed the way for the Huskies, who also got 11 points from Ty Hambly and 10 from Conor Morris.
Orofino originally was scheduled to use its varsity but wound up overscheduling for the season and decided to go with a JV lineup against the Huskies.
OROFINO JV
Aiden Boyd 2 0-0 4, Nick Drobish 1 2-5 4, Tristan Carey 1 0-0 2, Steven Bradbury 2 2-4 7, Isaiah Crutcher 0 0-0 0, Tanner Johnson 0 0-1 0, Connor Potratz 4 5-6 13. Totals 10 9-16 30.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (3-2)
Dalton Davis 4 1-2 9, Lane Wassmuth 8 0-0 16, Logan Sheppard 5 4-7 16, Conor Morris 5 0-0 10, Owen Case 0 0 0 0, Kobe Droegmiller 0 0-0 0, Ty Hambly 5 0-0 11, Saibon Palmer 2 0-0 4, DJ Antone 2 0-0 4, David Boswell 1 0-2 2. Totals 32 5-11 72.
Orofino 10 0 8 12—30
Highland 23 17 24 8—72
3-point goals — Bradbury, Sheppard 2, Hambly.
Deary 68, Nezperce 32
DEARY — Deary scored 39 points in the first quarter and had a player finish the game with only one miss. Bodee Swanson went 10-for-11 overall and 3-for-3 from beyond the arc, scoring 24 points as the Mustangs breezed past Nezperce in a Whitepine League Division II game.
“He’s taking the ball to the basket strong and tonight the 3s started dropping for him too, so he had the full game going,” Deary coach Gary Krumheuer said.
Swanson had four steals and Deary also got contributions from Brayden Stapleton (16 points, eight rebounds), Karson Ireland (eight points) and Preston Johnston (four assists).
Deary went 16-for-23 in the first quarter, including 5-for-8 from 3, to take a 30-point lead.
NEZPERCE
Cole Seiler 3 0-0 8, Tristan Currall 0 0-0 0, Austin Nelson 0 0-0 0, Jared Cronce 0 1-5 1, Blayke Barnett 0 0-0 0, Joe McGuigan 0 0-0 0, Brycen Danner 1 0-0 2, Brendan Nelson 8 2-3 21, AJ Douglas 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 3-8 32.
DEARY (4-1, 3-1)
Bodee Swanson 10 1-3 24, Brayden Stapleton 6 1-2 16, Preston Johnston 2 0-1 4, London Kirk 1 0-0 3, Jon Beyer 0 0-0 0, Karson Ireland 4 0-0 8, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Patrick McManus 1 2-4 5, Dylan Wilcox 2 0-0 6, Joel Yanguez 0 0-0 0, Gus Rickert 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 4-10 68.
Nezperce 9 5 8 10—32
Deary 39 18 7 4—68
3-point goals — Kirk, Swanson 3, Stapleton 3, McManus, Wilcox 2, Seiler 2, Nelson 3.
Pomeroy 57, SJEL 47
POMEROY — In the Southeast 1B League debut for both teams, Pomeroy started and finished strong against St. John Endicott/LaCrosse to claim its first win of the season.
The Pirates (1-2, 1-0) shot out to an 11-0 lead to open the first quarter and led 18-8 at its conclusion. SJEL fought back in the second and third to pull within two points at 37-35, but Pomeroy responded with a 20-12 showing in the fourth to establish a 10-point margin of victory.
Trent Gwinn was the game’s leading scorer with 20 points, nine of which came from his three outside shots. Byron Stallcop (11 points), Danner Maves (11 points) and Evan Bartels (nine points) also made “key contributions” to the Pomeroy effort down the stretch, noted coach Chris Wolf. Owen Swannack led the St. John offense with 15 points.
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT/LACROSSE (1-2, 0-1)
Ty Harder 4 2-2 10, Douglas Stach 2 0-0 4, TJ Harder 1 2-2 4, Ryan Anderson 0 0-2 0, Walker , Danielson , Parrish , Owen Swannack 5 2-3 15, Dylan Campbell 2 0-2 4, Tanner Fleming 2 0-0 5, Logan Marconi 0 0-0 0, Pedro Molina-Contrevas 1 0-0 2, Brennan Gonzalez 1 0-2 3. Totals 18 6-13 47.
POMEROY (1-2, 1-0)
Braedon Fruh 1 0-0 2, Trent Gwinn 7 3-6 20, Evan Bartels 4 1-1 9, Brady Bott 0 0-0 0, Trevin Kimble 1 1-3 4, Byron Stallcop 5 1-2 11, Danner Maves 4 3-4 11. Totals 22 9-16 57.
Pomeroy 8 15 12 12—47
SJEL 18 10 9 20—57
3-point goals — Swannack 3, Fleming, Gonzalez, Gwinn 3, Kimble.
North Idaho Chr. 58, Pullman Christian 43
HAYDEN, Idaho — Shane Shaffer’s 25 points and Eric Brown’s 11 were not enough to avoid Pullman Christian’s first loss of the season in a Mountain Christian League game against North Idaho Christian, of Hayden.
“We kept missing shots,” Eagles coach Jamie Gleason said. “We shot 25 percent from the field in the second half and thats not going to get it done.”
The Eagles also gave up 39 second half points.
A full box score was unavailable.