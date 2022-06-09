Brooks Malm has hit the ground running this week, as he was announced by Lewiston High School athletic director Corey Williams and approved by the board of education as the Bengals’ new boys basketball coach.
Landing in town Monday, Malm already has had the team on the court several times.
“(It’s) a really good group of kids, as far as character goes,” Malm said. “That is the biggest thing I have seen in coaching is talent sets the floor; character sets the ceiling.”
Malm, the son of former Troy boys coach Brad Malm, joins a program that has flirted with success the past several seasons. Former coach Jayson Ulrich was 101-81 in eight seasons with the team, including two state tournament berths. Ulrich led the Bengals to three consecutive winning seasons before resigning in April.
Lewiston finished 17-7 last season before losing its final two games in the Class 5A district tournament to miss out on the state tournament for the fifth straight season.
“I am coming into a program that had a winning record,” Brooks Malm said. “I have all of the respect in the world for Ulrich.”
In 12 seasons at Troy from 1989-2001, Brad Malm had a record of 218-76. The Trojans went to the state tournament seven times, finishing second in 1992 and 1997.
Malm noted there is no easy path to success and he was pleased by the effort his new team has shown on the court so far. He credited the senior leadership and told them it is their team and it takes more than one person to build a successful program.
“I am just one person,” he said. “I am going to need the community’s help, the community’s support.”
Growing up in Troy, Malm is familiar with the area. When word got to him there was an opening, he jumped at the opportunity.
“I (wanted to come back) because I knew how important Lewiston High School is,” Malm said. “I love the fact that Lewiston is a blue-collar town.”
Malm remembered watching the Bengals win the Class 5A state title in 2009 and it being a moment that was burned in his memory. That title was the first for Lewiston since 1948.
Malm played for the Trojans as well as one season at Walla Walla Community College before transitioning to coaching.
He was an assistant for Walla Walla before moving to the University of Idaho, where he worked for four years. Malm started as a student assistant and also was the director of player development before he moved to Clovis, Calif., to take the head coaching job at Buchanan High School.
He led the Bears the past three years and had a 15-14 mark in 2021-22.
The experience of coaching in California helped Malm build his brand of basketball, as did the mentorship of Vance Walberg, who has coached at several colleges as well as on George Karl’s staff with the Denver Nuggets in 2012.
“(You’re) not just coaching a team, you are running a program,” Brooks Malm said. “Important to get to know those guys since (the time) they are in grade school.”
Isbelle can be reached at sports@lmtribune.com, (208) 848-2268 or on Twitter @RandyIsbelle.