Clarkston’s basketball teams are in two different positions heading into this weekend’s Washington Class 2A regional tournament. The Bantam boys have an automatic bid into the state tournament bracket portion of the tournament no matter what happens to them Saturday. However, the Bantam girls are facing a loser-out situation today.
No matter, both teams are excited about making return trips to the event.
“I love where we are as a team,” boys’ coach Justin Jones said. “With nine seniors, I feel like as a group they are playing the best basketball of their careers and our best basketball of the season. Now it’s just time to put our product on the floor, compete and enjoy this fun time of year together.”
Clarkston’s boys (17-5) are the No. 7 seed in the 16-team tournament. They will play second-seeded Toppenish (21-1) at 6 p.m. Saturday at Eisenhower High School in Yakima.
While all 16 teams play in the regional round, only the top eight seeds are guaranteed to play in the state tournament bracket portion, called the Hardball Classic, next week at the Yakima Valley SunDome. The seeds are determined by a season-long RPI formula.
The top eight teams play this weekend for a bye in the bracket portion, but the Nos. 9-16 seeds play in loser-out games with only the winner advancing to bracket play.
Also, Colfax will have both teams in the Class 2B event, while Pomeroy is the top seed in Class 1B girls, and Garfield-Palouse’s boys return.
Jones said the Wildcats are an aggressive and confident team that has a defense creating a lot of its offense, thriving in the open court off turnovers.
So the Bantams, who finished fourth in the State in 2018-19, are expecting a battle. And don’t think just because they automatically will play in the state tournament, they are going into this situation resting on their laurels.
“We tell our players about the will to prepare, which leads to confidence, which hopefully leads to making plays on the floor — then the outcome has a way of taking care of itself,” said Jones, who is in his ninth season leading Clarkston. “As a coaching staff we are always working two games ahead, but our players are laser focused on the preparation for Toppenish.”
Meanwhile, the girls’ team understands what’s on the line as Clarkston (18-6), the No. 11 seed, plays 14th-seeded Franklin Pierce (17-9) at 4 p.m. today at West Valley High School.
“But with that sense of urgency comes an excitement within the team and community propelling us to dial in, prepare and show up ready to do whatever it takes to play at least one more game together,” coach Debbie Sobotta said. “These girls really love being together and playing together. They are playing for each other.”
The game at West Valley will be played on the longest court allowable at 94 feet. Lewis-Clark State allowed the Bantams to come in and practice there so they could get a feel for what it would be like.
Sobotta said the team has to be flexible and be able to adjust to situations the Cardinals might put them in.
“We need to dictate the pace throughout the entire game; we want to create a fast game,” said Sobotta, the eighth-year coach who led her team to a third-place finish at State last season. “This means push the ball, pressure full court and don’t put them on the line where they can get a breather. The ‘game changers’ (reserves) need to come in off the bench and make an impact with energy and physicality. And, very importantly, we need to have composure while we do all of this.”
The Bulldogs’ girls team isn’t going to take making this tournament for granted, as they might have in the past. Colfax (16-8) is the No. 12 seed in the 16-team tournament. and will play 13th-seeded Brewster (17-7) at noon Saturday at University High School.
“I’ll tell you, I took for granted that we expected we were going to be there every year,” 18th-year Colfax girls’ coach Corey Baerlocher said. “In the past, I didn’t enjoy the moment. We were so focused on what we needed to do.
“When we get the chance now, we’re excited.”
The Colfax boys are the No. 9 seed, barely missing out on an automatic berth to bracket play. They play No. 16 Oroville at 2 p.m. Saturday at University.
“It’s a tough spot to be in, ’cause in that top eight, you’re getting into the arena regardless,” Bulldogs boys’ coach Reece Jenkin said. “We will go back up there with our backs up against the wall.
“I feel like we’ve played pretty good basketball and the kids are excited for the opportunity.”
Both Colfax teams come out of arguably the toughest district in the state. League foe Liberty of Spangle owns the top seed in both tournaments. On the boys’ side, Saint George’s (Spokane) is the No. 2 seed.
“I believe going through the grind of the district tournament kind of helped us get ready, because we see tons of different defenses and everything else,” said Jenkin, whose team finished third at districts. “And now we’re here trying to make the most out of it.”
Pomeroy has been a dominant team for the majority of the campaign, winning its first 14 games before falling 38-37 to Southeast 1B foe Oakesdale on Jan. 24 at home. The Pirates got their revenge Feb. 21, when they beat the Nighthawks 50-39 in the league tournament final at Walla Walla Community College
Pomeroy (20-1) has been led by Maddy Dixon, a 6-foot-1 senior post.
Like Colfax, the Garfield-Palouse boys find themselves in a loser-out game Saturday.
The Vikings — also no strangers to the postseason — are the No. 11 seed in the Class 1B tournament. They will play 14th-seeded Chief Kitsap Academy at 4 p.m. Saturday at University.
Gar-Pal (16-7) will try to expand on its appearance last season, when the Vikings fell in the first round 54-51 to Naselle. The Vikings are coming off a 47-43 loss to Oakesdale in their district championship.