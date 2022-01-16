Morgan Blazzard began her volleyball journey as a 7 year old in 2011, watching Troy beat Genesee in four sets in the Idaho Class 1A Division I state championship match at Lewis-Clark State College’s Activity Center (now known as the P1FCU Activity Center). It’s those images that have stuck in her head.
“When I witnessed that, I knew I wanted to be a part of it,” Blazzard said. “I was very passionate about being the best volleyball player that I could be.”
Eleven years later, Blazzard cemented herself as one of the best players in Trojan history.
Now, she’s going to be making the leap to the big time.
Blazzard signed a national letter of intent Friday to continue her career at the next level, going up the road to play for Division I Eastern Washington, becoming the first athlete from Troy to play at that level.
“I don’t think it’s sunk in yet,” Blazzard said. “I’m still in the mode that I’m in high school. I’m really sad that I’m going to be leaving a community that I truly love but I’m excited for what’s next.”
Blazzard finished her high school career as a two-time state player of the year (2020-21), a four-time first-team all-state selection and was named North Idaho’s 2020 high school girls volleyball athlete of the year.
Blazzard ended her career with 1,031 kills, an average of 20 kills per game. She served 95 percent at the service line, and also finished with 962 digs.
Morgan had the unique experience of being coached by her mom, Debbie, who has been the Trojans’ head coach for seven years after spending three years as an assistant. Debbie had a tough time adjusting to having her daughter on the team.
“Sometimes it’s exciting, but sometimes it’s infuriating,” Debbie said. “It’s hard to explain the things we’ve experienced. The biggest thing that I’m proud of is what she’s become. She’s grown into a beautiful young woman and I’m so proud of everything she’s done.”
Morgan also had a difficult time adjusting to having her mom as the coach.
“When I was a freshman, I hated it,” Morgan said. “It was hard. I just felt like I couldn’t get away from her. She’s always there. As I grew up and figured out how to talk to her on so many different levels, we’ve been able to grow our relationship.
“It’s going to be hard not having her at Eastern.”
Debbie said it’s always been Morgan’s dream to play college volleyball, she’s just been the one with the means of transportation to take her to where she needed to go.
“It’s going to sound weird, but her playing in college was never that important to me,” Debbie said. “It was always her dream. I just took her to the camps, the practices, and the games. She’s the one that put in the work.”
Debbie recalled a time during the peak of the pandemic in 2020, when Morgan was a junior, she was at church passing the ball to herself just to get some reps. Eventually, she managed to get her teammates involved.
“She’d just serve the ball off the wall, get under it and pass it to herself,” Debbie recalled. “Eventually the other girls would come around and set up nets outside. They truly made the best of the situation and that was all her, she set that up. She really wanted to play and get better.”
Morgan will major in sports nutrition, an area she’s very passionate about.
“During my junior high years and in high school, I struggled with eating disorders that were closed off to my community and family,” Morgan said. “As I was able to build support around me, I was able to combat that. I was able to build proper nutrition and understand how my body works.”
Morgan intends to support young women going through similar disorders she faced during her adolescence.
“I was able to overcome those negative images because I wanted to be something different in sports,” she said. “That helped me stay away from those negative images and standards that you face as a female athlete.”
