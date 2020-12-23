It’s hard to single out an event or decision that’s most important to shaping Chase Adkison’s baseball career. Such is the case for anyone who moved from Southern California to Central Idaho and signed to play baseball at three different colleges.
Even the email he got this past summer, which really set things in motion, merely seems like a footnote on Adkison’s inevitable path to where he is now.
The former Grangeville High School standout’s short but winding college baseball career recently reached a pause, then a climax, and soon will continue in the Big 12 Conference.
“Next fall, I’ll be at Oklahoma State,” Adkison said.
Adkison, who grew up in Southern California but moved to Grangeville for high school, was named Central Idaho League MVP three times at Grangeville, where he broke numerous program records. His eye-popping numbers — he hit .650 as a junior and .653 as a senior — and adept skills at the all-important position of catcher got him recruited to nearby Boise State, where he signed in November 2018. This past spring, he was a member of the first Broncos baseball team in almost four decades — the school reinstated its baseball program that previously was discontinued in 1980 — and was an impactful freshman. He started eight of the team’s first 14 games of the season, hitting .324 in splitting time at catcher, right field and designated hitter.
But the 2020 season was halted March 12, when the coronavirus pandemic swept away sports and life as Americans knew them. It wasn’t the way Adkison envisioned his freshman year ending, but his baseball livelihood continued somewhat normally other than that. He joined a summer league team, as many college ballplayers do, to stay sharp during the offseason. He had good numbers there, too, hitting .340 in 24 games for the Larks of Bismarck in North Dakota.
That’s when Adkison was dealt a curveball of a different variety.
Boise State announced it was disbanding its baseball program — again. Financially strapped by the effects of the pandemic, the school announced a series of cost-cutting measures. Baseball was among the casualties. Eliminating the baseball and women’s swimming and diving programs saved the school more than $2 million, according to the Idaho Press.
Adkison learned the news in an email. Then it was circulating through text messages with his BSU teammates. Just like that, players had to start scrambling to find a new home.
“At first, it didn’t really sink in,” Adkison said. “We still had (summer league) games going on, so I just kind of focused on the week and playing out our summer ball games. But it’s heartbreaking.”
Adkison acted quickly to find a new school. His older brother, Tyler, who also enjoyed a successful baseball career, helped Chase connect with the coaches at San Jacinto College — a storied program with five junior college World Series titles and a list of alumni that includes Roger Clemens and Andy Pettitte. Both sides were interested and Chase made the move to Pasadena, Texas, a few miles from Houston.
Not long after, Oklahoma State entered the fray. Marty Lees, Washington State’s former head coach, now is the recruiting coordinator with the Cowboys. He’s known about Chase since his days at Grangeville.
“As soon as he went to (San Jacinto), within the week that he got there, I called him,” Lees said. “We’d been looking for a catcher of the future.”
Chase announced his commitment to OSU on Twitter on Oct. 25. He’ll play the upcoming season at San Jacinto before joining a team Lees thinks has College World Series potential.
The announcement ended a whirlwind Chase never saw coming. Reaching big-time college baseball is an accomplishment for someone like him, who played his high school ball in a little-known Idaho town. But it’s not surprising for those who have watched him closely.
One of Chase’s biggest advocates is Jeff Simmelink, a former pro catcher who coached him with the now-disbanded Spokane Dodgers, which was one of the premier travel ball teams in the region. Chase wowed Simmelink during his tryout and, ever since, Simmelink has touted Chase’s talent and intangibles.
“One of the best guys I’ve ever had,” said Simmelink, who during his 20 years with the Spokane Dodgers coached upwards of 50 future Division I players and 20 MLB draft picks. “Obviously physically, his gifts are impressive. Physically strong, great skill set, great arm strength, great quickness, great speed. ... But what separates him is his work ethic. I’ve almost never seen better work ethic in my life.”
Lees echoed those statements, calling Chase a player worthy of leading a team to the World Series in Omaha, Neb.
“Chase is a winning player,” Lees said. “He’s an Omaha catcher. He’s a championship catcher.”
So perhaps Chase was destined for greatness no matter what, whether he stayed at Boise State or San Jacinto or elsewhere. According to his biggest supporters, he’s made his own luck.
Guernsey may be reached at mguernsey@lmtribune.com, (208) 848-2268 or on Twitter @MD_Guernsey.