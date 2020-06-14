Baseball opportunities are a rare find at all levels these days, so when Washington State shortstop Kodie Kolden received an invitation to play in the Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational in Bryan, Texas, he jumped on it.
Kolden was one of almost 100 players from 66 universities to compete in the three-day, four-team tournament last weekend.
“The opportunity to get back onto the baseball field, especially with the amount of other players there and guys from all over the country (was great),” said Kolden, a Lake City High School grad from Post Falls. “It was cool to get to know those guys and just get back onto the field.”
Not only did Kolden play his first baseball since WSU’s season was canceled March 12, he also connected with a childhood icon he first met when he was 12 years old.
The coach of Kolden’s team was 21-year MLB veteran LaTroy Hawkins, whom Kolden originally met during spring training in 2012, when Hawkins was with the Los Angeles Angels.
During a family vacation, Kolden and his family decided to attend an Angels practice on their final day in Tempe, Ariz.
“It was the last day of my family’s trip to spring training and there were no morning games, so decided to go to an Angels practice before our flight,” Kolden said. “And LaTroy Hawkins and his mom and daughter came out ... and started doing some baseball stuff.
“LaTroy told me to come down and I was actually able to (go) down on the field and do some baseball stuff with him, like (take some) ground balls, some batting practice, playing catch. That’s how we kind of met and he gave us his email address and we kind of stayed in constant contact ever since then.”
Kolden said it was a valuable opportunity to learn from Hawkins and the other coaches and players at the tournament, even if it was a whirlwind of a week.
Players were tested for COVID-19 and coronavirus antibodies upon their arrival, then had to wait a day in their hotel rooms before they could take the field.
After that, it was a couple days of practices and then games between the four teams: Unity, Liberty, Freedom and Independence.
It didn’t take long for Kolden to make a big play on defense.
“I kind of jumped up on a line drive, bobbled it, and ended up catching it, then throwing a guy out at first base for a double play,” Kolden said. “And it was like the third batter of the first game, so it was kind of a wake-up call for me.”
Kolden also had two hits and an RBI in his team’s two games. His team went 0-2 so it didn’t play on the final day.
Kolden said facing high-level live pitching for the first time in two months proved challenging. His team struck out 19 times in their first game.
“Seeing a 92-mph fastball was looking like a 102-mph fastball,” Kolden said. “(It was) kind of the main thing that was a struggle for me and a lot of other guys.”
Kolden played in 13 games for WSU before the college season was canceled. The two-year starter hit .256 with six RBI and two runs in his shortened sophomore campaign.
After that, he had to do his best to stay in shape on his own. So he got some changeable dumbbells and a bench for strength training, and he and his dad, Brady, set up a makeshift batting cage in their garage for batting practice.
“It’s usually me, my dad and my sister (KaeLee),” Kolden said. “My sister is 12 and she’s gonna be better than me. My dad will throw us front toss or (we’ll) hit off a tee.
“It’s not big enough to throw live BP or anything, but it gets the job done.”
Kolden said he has hopes of playing in a summer baseball league later this year, but for now he feels lucky with the opportunities he’s gotten so far.
“I’ve been pretty lucky honestly with ways to still get my work in,” Kolden said.
