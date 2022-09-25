Idaho’s opening drive went 75 yards on 13 plays, taking seven minutes off the clock.
It was a sign of things to come as the Vandals never trailed in their 27-10 win Saturday against Big Sky opponent Northern Arizona at the Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Ariz.
“This sends the statement that we’re not the same Idaho team,” Idaho redshirt freshman quarterback Gevani McCoy said. “We’re ready to compete for a Big Sky championship, and this game shows the other teams we’re not here to be played with.”
Idaho’s first three scoring drives went more than 70 yards, taking an average of seven minutes off the clock. By the time it was said and done, the Vandals (2-2, 1-0) out-possessed the Lumberjacks (1-2, 0-1) by more than 22 minutes.
“I’m proud of these guys,” Idaho coach Jason Eck said. “This puts at 1-0 in conference with a big homecoming game next week.”
Here are some takeaways:
McCoy is that guy
McCoy was 18-of-20 passing for 184 yards and a score. He had two streaks of seven or more consecutive completions in the game.
His ability to run the ball is well documented, but against Northern Arizona, he stood in the pocket, took some licks and delivered the football.
For example, on the Vandals’ third drive, McCoy found Micahel Graves on back-to-back plays for gains of 16 and 11. Both times, he avoided pressure to find Graves along the sideline for a first down.
“I feel great right now,” McCoy said. “I was able to make guys miss and get the ball out to our playmakers so they could make plays for us.”
McCoy and Jermaine Jackson hooked up on a 42-yard completion in the third quarter, the third time the pair have connected on a pass of 40 or more yards this year.
Jackson led the Vandals for the second straight week with 96 receiving yards.
“We grinded so hard to build that chemistry,” McCoy said. “We’re just going to get better and that dude is so explosive, I know when I throw it to him he’s going to go and get it.”
The run game has legs
Last week, the Vandals rushed for a then-season-high 177 yards in a 42-14 win vs. Drake. They did eight yards better against the Lumberjacks.
Idaho wasted little time establishing the run, going for 96 yards by the end of the first quarter.
The longest run of the day was a 20-yard scamper in the second quarter by freshman Anthony Woods. He finished with 18 carries for 84 yards, but Woods limped off the field during the third quarter and didn’t return. However, Eck confirmed he was fine.
But that allowed senior Roshaun Johnson to receive the bulk of the carries, and he had a season-high 25 rushes for 85 yards and two scores.
Johnson also lined up under center in the wildcat formation three times, converting a fourth-down try on one carry and scoring a touchdown on another.
“Coach (Schleusner) is doing a great job being creative,” Eck said. “We want to use all of our weapons anyway we can, and we were able to do that in this one.”
Defense wins championships
Idaho’s defense now has eight turnovers in four games, with a plus-six turnover margin.
Tommy McCormick took advantage of an overthrown RJ Martinez pass for his second interception of the year. As a team, the Vandals now have four, matching their 2021 season total.
The front seven also registered six quarterback hits and a sack, and limited the run game to just 57 yards.
Idaho made Martinez uncomfortable, forcing him to throw the ball away several times. He finished 15-of-32 passing for 127 yards and a score.
“The defense rose to the occasion,” Eck said. “I challenged them before the game, and they did a really good job at responding. They held them scoreless in the second half, which is all you can really ask for.”
Idaho 7 10 3 7 — 27N. Arizona 7 3 0 0 — 10
First Quarter
UI: Johnson 3 run (Chavez kick), 7:29
NAU: Taylor 5 pass from Martinez (Robbins kick), 2:52
Second Quarter
UI: FG Chavez 24, 11:11
UI: Whitney 2 pass from McCoy (Chavez kick), 3:08
NAU: FG Robbins 47, :05
Third Quarter
UI: FG Chavez 39, 11:22
Fourth Quarter
UI: Johnson 9 run (Chavez kick), 11:15.
A: 7,022.
UI NAU
First downs 24 15
Rushes-yards 48-185 22-57
Passing 214 127
Comp-Att-Int 19-21-0 15-34-1
Return Yards 28 47
Punts-Avg. 3-43.7 5-41.4
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalty-Yards 8-65 2-15
Time of Possession 41:28 18:32
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Idaho, Ro. Johnson 25-85, An. Woods 18-84, Ge. McCoy 4-18, Team 1-(minus 2). N. Arizona, Dr. Hall 14-64, Co. Owen 1-3, RJ. Martinez 7-(minus 10).
PASSING: Idaho, Ge. McCoy 18-20-0-184, Ha. Hatten 1-1-0-30. N. Arizona, RJ. Martinez 15-34-1-127.
RECEIVING: Idaho, Je. Jackson 5-96, Mi. Graves 5-50, Ha. Hatten 5-49, Co. Whitney 4-19. N. Arizona, Ja. Glaspie 3-36, Co. Owen 5-30, Dr. Hall 3-25, Xa. Werner 2-17, He. Johnson 1-14, Al. Taylor 1-5.
Idaho 27, N. Arizona 10
Stars of the game
JERMAINE JACKSON finished with five catches for 96 yards to lead the Vandals in receiving yards for the second week in a row.
GEVANI McCOY finished 18-of-20 passing for 184 yards and a score.
TOMMY MCCORMICK had seven tackles, including four solo stops, and an interception.
Key plays
McCoy connected with Jackson for a 42-yard gain in the third quarter, the third time the duo has connected for a pass of 40 or more yards this season.
McCormick intercepted an overthrown pass by Northern Arizona quarterback RJ Martinez in the third quarter.
On fourth-and-goal midway through the first quarter, Roshaun Johnson took a direct snap in the wildcat formation to score the game’s opening touchdown.
Up next
Idaho (2-2, 1-0 BIg Sky) next plays Northern Colorado (2-2, 1-0) at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Kibbie Dome for homecoming.