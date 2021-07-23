To cap a successful comeback season for the Lewis-Clark Neptunes, 11 athletes will represent the area youth swim club at the Inland Empire Junior Olympics starting today in Spokane.
Originally founded in the 1960s and currently based out of the Lewiston Orchards pool, the Neptunes are sending Luke Mastroberardino, Piper Engledow, Grace Qualman, Makayla Dougherty, Isaiah Bennett, Ryann Schraufnagel, Holden and Lila Heinverling, and Kam, Braxton and Mason Forsmann to the championship event. Preliminaries will be in the morning and the finals in the evening for swimmers 11 and over, while those 10 and under will compete in one wave.
“I’m thinking that just about every one of our swimmers should be able to come back for an event at night, which should be really special,” Neptunes coach Chris Engledow said.
Having missed out on a 2020 season amid the COVID-19 lockdowns, the team made its return in May when it played host to the traditional Fazzari’s Pizza Open. The Fazzari’s meet, which historically drew up to 200 entrants, saw a massive turnout of around 350 this year as swimmers from around the region were eager to emerge from dormancy.
“It was kind of a strange feeling, getting people used to getting on the blocks and getting focused,” said Chris, who is Piper’s father, of resuming competition.
The team as a whole placed in every relay event at a meet in Moses Lake earlier this month, demonstrating a depth and consistency that associates of the program attribute to strong coaching and leadership.
“I can’t say enough about the swim coach and owner of the Neptunes, Chris Engledow,” said Mike Graham, president of the Neptunes board of directors. “He kept their spirits up. It’s hard to practice when you don’t have a swim meet to look forward to for eight months, and for him to keep our kids excited about swimming was really incredible.”
Tony Mastroberardino, father of Luke, agreed with Graham’s assessment.
“I think coach Chris Engledow has done an outstanding job with the kids, and preparing them not just for swimming, but for life,” he said.
Engledow brings a tremendous amount of experience to the role, having himself been a top swimmer for the Neptunes in the 1990s before taking the top job 14 years ago (following in the footsteps of his older brother and ex-coach Jim).
Individual standout swimmers this season include 8-year-old Mason Forsmann, who favors the 100-meter butterfly and posted a cumulative cross-event first-place finish for his age division at Moses Lake, as well as incoming Lewiston High School junior and 50 freestyle competitor Luke Mastroberardino. Their coach predicts that they and several others will contend for medals at the Junior Olympics.
“This is a big meet this weekend,” he said. “I’m expecting a lot of the fastest kids around to be there and be ready to swim, and I know that we can compete with them.”
Wendt may be contacted at cwendt@lmtribune.com, or (208) 848-2268.