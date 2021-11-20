SEATTLE — Cale Makar had two goals and an assist, Andre Burakovsky scored two power-play goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 7-3 on Friday.
Darcy Kuemper had 25 saves and Nazem Kadri extended his points streak to eight games with two assists for Colorado. The Avalanche has won four consecutive games, outscored opponents 24-7 during that streak and is 6-1-1 in its past eight after starting 1-3.
“I think it took a while to find some chemistry,” defenseman Erik Johnson said. “We had some COVID absences. We had some injuries and then I think we had a lot of new faces that had to acclimate adjust to our lineup and even a new goalie. So I think sometimes that takes time for guys and we’re finding our rhythm right now.”
Jordan Eberle, Brandon Tanev and Colin Blackwell scored for the Kraken, which lost their sixth straight and seven of eight. Chris Dreidger made his second start in goal for the Kraken, but he looked uncomfortable from the start and allowed four goals on Colorado’s first 13 shots, bookended by Burakovsky’s power-play goals.
“I think we just needed to go back to the simplicity of things and tonight you saw that it was one or two passes and then straight to the net,” Makar said.
The approach worked. Kraken coach Dave Hakstol pulled Dreidger at 5:33 of the second for Philipp Grubauer, who didn’t fare any better, allowing three goals as the Avs built a 7-0 lead. The seven goals tied Seattle’s season high for goals allowed.
“There’s only one way out of it and that’s to keep grinding, that’s to stick together and that’s to find a way to dig out a win and all of a sudden the weight comes off and things head in the right direction,” Hakstol said. “We didn’t do that tonight.”
Hakstol announced earlier in the day Dreidger would start over Grubauer, a finalist for the Veniza Trophy last year with the Avalanche. But, like his team, Grubauer struggled in his first month with Seattle with a 3.18 goals-against average and a .877 save percentage. But the decision didn’t spark the Kraken.
Burakovsky got things rolling at 4:04 of the first after Ryan Donato’s hooking minor. A few minutes later, two Kraken players collided on Seattle’s power play and Tyson Jost sent the loose puck ahead to Valeri Nichushkin, who beat Dreidger stick side on the breakaway at 6:39 for the Avs’ NHL-leading fourth shorthanded goal of the season.
Colorado 2 4 1 — 7
Seattle 0 0 3 — 3
First Period: 1, Colorado, Burakovsky 5, 4:04 (pp). 2, Colorado, Nichushkin 2 (Jost, Murray), 6:39 (sh). Penalties: Donato, SEA (Hooking), 3:13; Girard, COL (Cross Checking), 5:12; Larsson, SEA (High Sticking), 16:47.
Second Period: 3, Colorado, Makar 4 (Kadri), 3:01. 4, Colorado, Burakovsky 6 (Kadri, Makar), 5:33 (pp). 5, Colorado, Makar 5 (Helm), 12:48. 6, Colorado, E.Johnson 2 (Sherwood, Rantanen), 17:17. Penalties: McCann, SEA (Roughing), 5:26; Giordano, SEA (Misconduct), 17:55; Seattle bench, served by McCann (Holding), 17:55.
Third Period: 7, Colorado, Aube-Kubel 1 (Jost, Newhook), 4:47. 8, Seattle, Eberle 9 (Dunn, Johansson), 5:57 (pp). 9, Seattle, Tanev 7 (Larsson, Soucy), 8:30 (pp). 10, Seattle, Blackwell 1 (Donskoi), 15:12. Penalties: Megna, COL (Tripping), 5:30; O’Connor, COL (Kneeing), 6:31; Oleksiak, SEA (Roughing), 6:31; Colorado bench, served by Sherwood (Roughing), 6:31; Aube-Kubel, COL (Boarding), 9:39.
Shots on Goal: Colorado 11-14-5—30. Seattle 7-6-15—28.
Power-play opportunities: Colorado 2 of 4; Seattle 2 of 4.
Goalies: Colorado, Kuemper 8-4-0 (28 shots-25 saves). Seattle, Grubauer 4-8-1 (17-14), Seattle, Driedger 0-2-0 (13-9).
A: 17,151 (17,100). T: 2:35.