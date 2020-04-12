On multiple occasions during the shortened 2020 season, second-year Lewis-Clark State baseball coach Jake Taylor emphasized the close “character” of his team as its foremost trait — the Warriors’ connectedness was the foundation of their offense, their resilient pitching staff that was looking increasingly intimidating, and their flaunting of the NAIA’s No. 2 fielding percentage.
It’s been almost a month since sports were paused worldwide and their athletes scattered amid concerns because of the spread of the coronavirus. But the Warriors haven’t split.
The vast majority of their seniors — who the NAIA said could return for one more year — have decided to stick it out, and again shoot for the program’s 20th World Series title, come 2021.
“I think the group just generally cares for each other,” Taylor said. “And there’s a whole bulk of ’em working out down the road, you see guys running on the levee. There’s a ton of them hanging around town together, trying to stay sharp ... working on their degrees.”
Seven seniors already have indicated to Taylor that they’re returning. Three others are on the fence. Reliever Jeremy Rabauliman and starting junior Elias Moctezuma, who has struggled in his career with injuries, are the only two to have departed.
Seniors in 2020 who have decided to come back are: Catcher/infielder Zach Needham; Virginia Tech transfer and outfielder Dalton Harum;Washington State transfer and infielder Dillon Plew; Preston, Idaho, pitcher Jesse Parker; big-hitting first baseman Brock Ephan, projected starting right-handed pitcher Matt Driver, and pitcher Sage Diehm, a UNLV transfer and expected star.
“We’re super excited to get (Diehm) back. We were getting closer and closer,” Taylor said of Diehm, a Nampa native who’s gone from his dream school, the University of North Carolina in 2015, to the College of Southern Nevada, Alabama, UNLV, and finally LCSC. Thanks to five surgeries in five years, Diehm has only appeared at Southern Nevada and UNLV after a notable prep career at Skyview High School, where he became an MLB draft prospect. “We figured we had something special with him when he signed. He’s got some great stuff, good leadership qualities. We’re excited to get his left arm out there.”
Diehm, who is one of several players remaining in Lewiston for the time being, said he “just couldn’t leave baseball behind with that bitter taste in my mouth.” He’s now recovered from a scar-tissue revision and was set to finally play. But two weeks before his scheduled debut, the plug was pulled on the season. He’s also endured several elbow surgeries, a Tommy John surgery, and one on his hip labrum.
“I had an opportunity to sign somewhere in the past, and chose schools, but ran into some major injuries. Still, I think my chance is as good as anyone’s,” said Diehm, who boasts a 95-mph fastball and staggering slider, and plans to play summer ball alongside pitchers Parker and sophomore GT Blackman with the Bend Elks. “It’s my fifth college now, but this team has felt more like a family than any team I’ve been on. And we knew what we were capable of.”
Parker, a strikeout specialist, and Driver will join Diehm on the mound. Parker was one of L-C’s most reliable long relievers. He led the Warriors with 30 strikeouts in 25ž innings. Driver, who’s known to pound a fastball, was recovering from arm surgery most of the season.
“I hope we can get (Driver) in the rotation,” Taylor said. “(A break to heal) is kinda a blessing in disguise for him.”
Senior offensive standouts electing to return include the 6-foot-3, 285-pound Ephan (.467 on-base percentage, 1.256 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, 9 HR, 24 RBI), who was one of the first to make the decision, and the 6-2, 205-pound Needham (.427 OBP, 12 runs) — a versatile defender but primarily LCSC’s catcher and a vocal leader.
“We were a great team this year,” Needham said of the 15-5 Warriors, who ended the season on a nine-game winning streak, “and next year’s team honestly has a chance to do something really special. We thought we might have something this year, but it should be even better. That was a sticking point for me.”
Harum, who made several highlight-reel catches, is along for another year. He covered long distances, and offensively, was on base 41.8 percent of the time.
They are a few in the collection of L-C players staying fit together — at local parks, or the garage gym at sophomore catcher Jackson Fuller’s place.
Although they’d understand either way, there’s also been some group persuading involved.
Washington transfer Jack Johnson, outfielder Caden Goldby and reliever Cole Acosta — who was battling through some nagging injuries — are pondering their next moves.
Johnson hit safely in all 20 games, and led the team with a .400 batting average, 34 hits and 58 total bases. Goldby, who Taylor called “a total Warrior guy,” went errorless in 15 games in the outfield.
Johnson could be a professional prospect should he decide to leave. He’s among those still in the valley.
“Yeah, we’re trying to convince him,” Needham said, laughing. “He’s for sure a really good talent and a great teammate.”
On the coaching end, Taylor and Co. are sifting through limited film and working from their offices to fill the few spots left open. It’s still uncertain how scholarship allotments will be affected.
But if anything’s clear, it’s that LCSC will retain its trait of cohesiveness, which Taylor has pointed to as key in his team’s uptick.
“We’ll get some guys healthy, and they’ll get their classwork done, and we’ll recruit some guys — we’re excited about the team we have returning,” Taylor said.
