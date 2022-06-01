No situation seems too big for LSU Shreveport’s Allbry Major.
The former Arizona State player stepped in when the Pilots needed him the most at a position he’s played the least this season.
The right-hander, who had faced just one batter all season, came in and struck out two of the four batters he faced in a must-win situation to close out a 3-2 victory for fourth-seeded LSU Shreveport and send No. 7 seed Faulkner (Ala.) packing from the Avista NAIA World Series on Tuesday at Lewis-Clark State College’s Harris Field.
“I just wanted to shut the door,” Major said. “We worked so hard to get our lead in the ninth, I wanted the ball and come in and finish.”
This was not totally unexpected from the 6-foot-6, 215-pound senior out of Indianapolis. However, he’s made more of a name with his bat this season.
Entering the game against the Eagles, Major was tied for second on the Pilots with 11 home runs and third with 56 RBI. He had a team-leading seven triples and had a slash line of .343/.408/.700
LSU Shreveport coach Brad Neffendorf said Major is the true definition of a five-tool player.
“He is,” said Neffendorf, who was ejected from the game in the ninth inning. “He’s a no-doubter at the next level, it’s just a matter of someone taking a chance. He’s a good one. He’s come on at the right time for us over the last month. He’s really been one of the guys that has carried us. I’m proud of him. It was a big moment for him to come in and put us onto the final four.”
Major made his way to LSU Shreveport because of academics. The coaching staff made contact with him and he’s been a bona fide superstar in this Series.
In Friday’s opener against Bellevue (Neb), he was 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in a 8-4 first-round victory against the Bruins. Major’s three-run shot in the fifth inning after a long rain delay put the Pilots up 3-2, then he smacked a two-run homer in the eighth to give LSU Shreveport some insurance.
On Monday, he hit an eighth-inning solo home run in the Pilots’ 8-4 loss to top-seeded Southeastern to drop into the loser’s bracket and force LSU Shreveport into a win-or-go-home scenario.
With this game tight and Neffendorf running through his pitching staff, the third-year coach turned to a guy who, while he does have experience on the mound in the past, struck out that one batter he faced.
No problemo. He induced Kevin Saenz to pop out to catcher Jake Vesecky in a sacrifice situation. Major then struck out Jordan Funk on a 1-2 fastball. After hitting Kam Wells with a pitch, he then struck out Sammy De La Cruz on three consecutive pitches to end it.
“I put a lot of work in this game, doing everything,” said Major, who pitched in high school as well as early in his college career and last pitched during the summer college wood bat circuit. “Pitching and hitting, I can do it all.”
And now the Pilots inch closer to the national championship.
“Survive and advance, win or go home,” Major said. “We all have got to show up and we all have got to come and play.”
Walden may be reached at (208) 848-2258, dwalden@lmtribune.com, or on Twitter @waldo9939.