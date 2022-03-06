SPOKANE — A wild light show, a smoke machine entrance, a raucus crowd and a long-winded team introduction greeted Colfax’s girls basketball players in their Washington Class 2B state championship game Saturday against Warden.
However, it was the greeting the Madsen sisters gave the Bulldogs in the second quarter that told the tale.
Senior Jaryn Madsen and her sophomore sibling Lauryn combined for 32 points as the Cougars won the title 70-55 at Spokane Arena.
Colfax coach Jordan Holmes was unavailable for comment after the game.
It looked like business as usual for Colfax (21-2) when Brynn McGaughy won the opening tip and Jaisha Gibb found Asher Cai for an first basket. On the next possession, McGaughy was fouled and went to the line, hitting 1 of 2 free throws.
That turned out to be the only point for the 6-foot-2 forward in the quarter as Rylee McKay was put in the role of boxing out McGaughy, and she flustered the freshman. McGaughy, after recording back-to-back double-doubles, finished with three points on 1-of-12 shooting and five rebounds.
The two teams traded body blows for most of the first quarter. There were eight lead changes, and neither team could go on a sustained run.
That was not the case in the second.
Warden (25-1) committed its seventh team foul just 25 seconds in. Lauren York would miss the front end of a 1-and-bonus, then the wheels would fall off for the Bulldogs.
Lauryn and Jaryn Madsen hit back-to-back 3-pointers within 10 seconds of each other to give Warden a 20-16 lead. Kaylee Erdmann added two baskets, Lauryn Madsen added five more points, Rylee McKay hit a shot, Kiana Rios completed an and-one situation, then hit two more free throws to culminate an eye-popping 22-0 run for a 36-16 Cougar cushion.
York finally stoppped the bleeding for Colfax with a pair of free throws with 1:39 left before halftime, Cai scored the Bulldogs next seven points to get the Bulldogs within 38-25 at intermission.
Jaryn Madsen, who finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds, scored five of the first seven points of the third to extend the Warden lead to 16.
Gibb and Cai hit back-to-back 3s to cut the lead to 10, but Colfax couldn’t do any damage from distance, going 3-of-20 (15 percent) for the game.
The Madsen sisters and Erdmann, who finished with 13 points, went on a 9-0 run in the middle of the quarter to extend the lead to 19. Shortly after Jaryn Madsen hit her third 3 of the game, it was back out to 20. Warden would take a 55-38 lead into the fourth.
But the Bulldogs did not give up. Colfax was able to cut the lead down to 12, but that was as close as the Bulldogs could get.
Rios tallied 16 points and 15 rebounds to aid Warden’s cause.
Cai finished with a game-high 33 points for Colfax.
WARDEN (25-1)
Lauryn Madsen 4 2-2 13, Quinn Erdmann 6 0-0 13, Jaryn Madsen 6 3-5 19, Rylee McKay 3 0-0 6, Kiana Rios 4 7-7 16, Arely Rangel 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Erickson 0 0-0 0, Aliza Leinweber 0 0-0 0, Kaya Enriquez 1 1-1 3, Molly Sackmann 0 0-0 0, Sierra Campos 0 0-0 0, Alexis Leinweber 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 13-15 70.
COLFAX (21-2)
Jaisha Gibb 2 2-2 7, Hannah Baerlocher 1 0-0 2, Asher Cai 9 13-14 33, Lauryn York 1 2-3 4, Brynn McGaughy 1 1-2 3, Paige Claassen 0 0-0 0, Olivia Andrus 0 0-0 0, Hailey Demler 2 2-3 6, Harper Booth 0 0-0 0, Ava Swan 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 20-24 55.
Warden 14 24 17 15—70
Colfax 16 9 13 17—55
3-point goals — J. Madsen 4, L. Madsen 3, Erdmann, Rios, Cai 2, Gibb.
