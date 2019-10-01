‘Maddeningly good’ Bears top Hounds

MOSCOW — There’s some fight in these Bears.
Down two sets against undefeated Pullman, the Moscow High volleyball team rallied to win a five-set thriller in a Border Battle match Monday night at Bear Den.
The set scores were 19-25, 23-25, 25-21, 26-24, 15-9.
“We know Pullman’s tough every year because we play club with the players, so they’re our friends but they’re also our competition,” Moscow coach Toni Claus said. “This group of girls are just really hard workers — they don’t give up.”
The key for Moscow was a steadfast defense that seemed to get stronger as the match went along. Fewer Pullman balls hit the court as Moscow’s back line nabbed dig after dig, and momentum shifted to the home team.
“That’s exactly the match I thought we would have with Moscow,” Pullman coach Megan McNannay said. “Their defense is maddeningly good ... you think you have the ball down and another player is popping it up.”
The first two sets went narrowly to Pullman behind an attack led by outside hitters Mikayla Uhlenkott and Maddy Oelke (19 kills apiece).
Moscow led the third set from the fifth point onward after back-to-back kills by freshman Morgan Claus (15 kills).
A streaky fourth set turned out to be the biggest of the match.
Pullman started with a quick 10-2 lead only for Moscow to bounce back with a 17-3 run that made it 19-13 Bears.
But the Greyhounds weren’t done and the match went to extra points with Pullman tying it up 23-23 and 24-24. A kill by Moscow’s Caily Wilson and a Pullman attack error closed the set for the Bears and kept them alive in the match.
“We knew if we kept digging balls and chipping away, we could maybe get at them a little bit,” Claus said. “The girls just came out with a lot of fight.”
Moscow’s Izzy Burns (10 kills, four solo blocks) shined in the fourth and fifth sets. A series of blocks kept Moscow rolling in the fourth and the junior middle blocker started the fifth with a pair of kills and blocks for an early 4-2 Bears lead.
Moscow never trailed in the deciding fifth. A Burns rocket to the sweet spot of Pullman’s back line fittingly ended the set 15-6 and secured the comeback victory for Moscow.
Peyton Claus added 40 assists and Ellie Randall had 14 digs for the Bears. Pullman was paced by Addison Hawes (49 assists) and Hannah Gecas (34 digs).
Pullman also received a boost from Alexus Haugen, who briefly left the match after a collision with a teammate in the second set, but came back to nail back-to-blocks upon her return.
“She’s our fire,” McNannay said.
With the win, Moscow improves to 11-5. Pullman fell to 4-1.
“I think Moscow wanted it more, honestly,” McNannay said. “I think they wanted revenge from last year and they got it.
“They’re a great team. This is a match that’s all about heart. They play club together, they know each other well. This match means so much to both sides, so congratulations to Moscow.”
The match served as a fundraiser for the “Bosom Buddies” program at Gritman Medical Center.
The breast cancer awareness match featured an arch of pink ballons at the entryway, pink jerseys for both teams and a host of fundraisers for the cause, from a raffle, gift baskets, ice cream sales, a jersey auction and other activities.
Toni Claus said the annual match usually raises more than $1,000.
Border Battle dominance
So far, 2019 belongs to the Bears.
The two schools — famously 8 miles apart — play each other across all sports, and it’s Moscow that’s taking control this fall.
The Bears beat Pullman 27-21 last month in football for their first win in the rivalry since 2011.
On Saturday, Moscow triumphed in girls’ soccer 3-1 over their border buddies.
Chants of “Just like football, just like football” broke out in the Moscow student section at the end of Monday’s volleyball match.
The Greyhounds, which featured a large and loud student section as well, may have some fuel for future games between the rivals.
Stephan Wiebe can be reached at swiebe@dnews.com and on Twitter at @StephanSports.