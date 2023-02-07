M’s hope offseason additions have closed gap in AL West

FILE -Milwaukee Brewers' Kolten Wong (16) plays during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Cincinnati. The Mariners made several additions to the roster that should make them a deeper and more versatile team, led by second baseman Kolten Wong, outfielders Teoscar Hernández and AJ Pollock, and infielder Tommy La Stella. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)

 AP Jeff Dean

Going into the 2021 season, the Mariners were in the process of stabilizing their situation at second base, heavily courting free agent Kolten Wong to come in as a finishing piece to their rebuild.

“We were close to getting a deal done,” he said.

Tags

Recommended for you