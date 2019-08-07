AROUND THE MAJORS
SEATTLE — Dinelson Lamet took a no-hit bid into the seventh inning for the only major league team that’s never pitched one, leading the San Diego Padres over the Seattle Mariners 9-4 Tuesday night.
Omar Narvaez lined a single with one out in the seventh to break up Lamet’s try. The Padres, who began play in 1969, are still looking for that elusive first no-hitter.
The Mariners, meanwhile, avoided becoming the first club in the majors to be held hitless three times in a season. A pair of Los Angeles Angels pitchers teamed on a no-hitter against Seattle on July 12 and the Houston Astros combined to no-hit the Mariners last Saturday.
Lamet (1-2) struck out 12 and gave up two hits in seven shutout innings for his first win since 2017. Slated to be San Diego’s No. 2 starter last year after a promising rookie season, Lamet hurt his elbow in his final spring training start and then had Tommy John surgery.
The 27-year-old righty came off the injured list and rejoined the Padres last month.
Rookie Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his 20th home run as the Padres sent Seattle to its fifth straight loss.
With a mounting pitch count, Lamet took a 5-0 lead into the seventh and struck out Daniel Vogelbach to begin the inning. After Vogelbach was ejected for arguing, Narvaez lined the first pitch into right field. Kyle Seager followed with a double to the left corner.
Lamet escaped by getting Austin Nola on a popup and fanning Dylan Moore to tie his career strikeout high.
Tatis’ homer, a two-run shot to the second deck in left field, helped spur a five-run fifth inning. Manuel Margot and Luis Urias also drove in runs against Wade LeBlanc (6-5).
The Mariners rallied for four runs off the bullpen in the eighth inning, spurred by Tim Lopes’ two-run homer, his first major league hit. Lopes entered the lineup for Vogelbach after being recalled from the seven-day concussion list.
San Diego Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Tts Jr. ss 4 2 1 2 M.Smith rf 5 1 1 0
Myers lf 5 1 2 1 J.Crwfr ss 3 1 1 0
Machado 3b 5 0 0 0 Do.Sntn dh 4 1 1 1
Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 2 Vglbach 1b 2 0 0 0
Renfroe rf 3 1 0 0 Lopes 2b-lf 1 1 1 2
Naylor dh 4 2 2 1 Narvaez c 4 0 1 0
Margot cf 4 1 1 1 K.Sager 3b 3 0 1 0
L.Urias 2b 3 1 2 1 Au.Nola 2b-1b 4 0 0 0
Hedges c 3 0 0 1 Moore lf-2b 4 0 0 0
Broxton cf 2 0 0 0
Totals 35 9 9 9 Totals 32 4 6 3
San Diego 000 050 031 — 9
Seattle 000 000 040 — 4
E—Hedges (8). DP—San Diego 1. LOB—San Diego 3, Seattle 6. 2B—Margot (16), K.Seager (10). HR—Tatis Jr. (20), Hosmer (17), Naylor (4), Lopes (1). SB—Myers (10), Do.Santana (8), Broxton (10). S_Hedges (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Lamet W,1-2 7 2 0 0 4 12
Morejon 1 4 4 4 0 1
Wingenter 1 0 0 0 1 2
Seattle
Wisler 1 0 0 0 0 0
LeBlanc L,6-5 5 5 5 5 1 5
E.Swanson 12/3 3 3 3 0 2
Grotz 11/3 1 1 1 1 2
HBP—by E.Swanson (L.Urias). WP_E.Swanson, Grotz.
Umpires—Home, Mark Wegner; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Alan Porter.
T—2:55. A—24,020 (47,943).
ASTROS 11, ROCKIES 6 — At Houston, Zack Greinke labored through six innings but wound up with a win in his Astros debut as Houston hit four home runs to beat the Colorado Rockies.
Playing in front of a season-high crowd of 43,243, the AL West leaders won their fifth straight. Yuli Gurriel hit two homers, Yordan Alvarez added a two-run drive and Carlos Correa homered and drove in three runs.
YANKEES 9, ORIOLES 4 — At Baltimore, New York continued its home run binge against Baltimore, hitting six more and getting three RBI from Austin Romine in its 14th consecutive win at Camden Yards.
METS 5, MARLINS 0 — At New York, Zack Wheeler pitched eight efficient innings, Wilson Ramos and Pete Alonso homered, and New York won for the 12th time in 13 games.
Wheeler (9-6) cruised through eight innings on 99 pitches against the Marlins, allowing eight hits and striking out five.
WHITE SOX 5-6, TIGERS 3-10 — At Detroit, Miguel Cabrera had three hits and scored twice to help Detroit win the second game and split a doubleheader with Chicago.
Drew VerHagen (2-2) allowed one run in five innings for Detroit in the nightcap, then left the game after a 61-minute rain delay. Héctor Santiago (1-1) yielded four earned runs in 4ž innings.
In the first game, José Abreu homered and drove in three runs and Dylan Cease pitched five solid innings to lift Chicago.
ROYALS 6, RED SOX 2 — At Boston, Jorge Soler hit a pair of long two-run homers over the Green Monster, Jakob Junis pitched six effective innings and Kansas City snapped a seven-game losing streak.
Ryan O’Hearn also homered for Kansas City, which had lost eight in a row to the Red Sox — its longest slump ever against Boston.
BREWERS 4, PIRATES 3 — At Pittsburgh, Yasmani Grandal had two doubles and an RBI and Milwaukee, without a resting Christian Yelich, beat Pittsburgh for its second straight win.
ATHLETICS 11, CUBS 4 — At Chicago, lefty Jon Lester was tagged for a career high-tying 11 runs in only four innings, with Dustin Garneau and Stephen Piscotty hitting three-run homers that led Oakland.
RAYS 7, BLUE JAYS 6 (10) — At St. Petersburg, Fla., Kevin Kiermaier scored the winning run on a wild pitch with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning as Tampa Bay rallied from six runs back.
REDS 8, ANGELS 4 — At Cincinnati, Tucker Barnhart hit two of Cincinnati’s five home runs, Aristides Aquino included one among his three hits and came up with a clutch catch, helping complete a two-game sweep of Los Angeles.
BRAVES 12, TWINS 7 — At Minneapolis, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Freddie Freeman hit first-pitch homers off Minnesota ace Jose Berríos and Atlanta routed the Twins.
NATIONALS 5, GIANTS 3 — At San Francisco, Kurt Suzuki hit a two-run homer and RBI single during a three-hit night, Trea Turner added a solo drive to help back Anibal Sanchez, and Washington beat San Francisco.
DIAMONDBACKS 8, PHILLIES 4 — At Phoenix, Eduardo Escobar and Alex Avila homered and drove in three runs, and Arizona rallied to beat Philadelphia.
DODGERS 3, CARDINALS 1 — At Los Angeles, Clayton Kershaw struck out nine in seven strong innings, Justin Turner had two hits and drove in the game-winning run and Los Angeles beat St. Louis for its seventh win in eight games.