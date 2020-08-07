M’s shut down by Bundy’s 10-K complete game

SEATTLE — Mike Trout didn’t crush the Mariners’ victory hopes with yet another home run. The Angels didn’t need his typical MVP heroics for once in a game against the team he dominates more than any in baseball.
And the Mariners’ bullpen — unpredictable, erratic and fairly maligned — didn’t lose the game with a late-inning meltdown because well, it was never really allowed to be in the game. Angels starting pitcher Dylan Bundy made certain of that in impressive fashion.
The veteran right-hander continued the restoration of a pitching career with a complete-game performance, leading the Angels to an easy 6-1 victory in the finale of the three-game series Thursday afternoon at T-Mobile Park.
“Not what we were looking for today,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said during a Zoom video call. “We’ve been competitive in these games, but this got away from us late ’cause we really couldn’t get anything going offensively.”
Bundy improved to 2-1 this season, allowing one run on four hits with no walks and 10 strikeouts. He is just the second pitcher to throw a nine-inning complete game this season, and the first Angels pitcher to do it on the road since Jered Weaver on June 19, 2016, at Oakland.
The Mariners’ lone run came in the fourth inning, when Bundy left a change-up over the middle and Daniel Vogelbach hammered it into the right-field seats.
“It always feels good to get a home run,” Vogelbach said on a Zoom call. “It’s my job ...”
Otherwise, the Mariners were either hitting weak ground balls or striking out on Bundy’s assortment of off-speed pitches, which he was willing to throw in any count.
Of his 107 pitches, Bundy threw his fastball, which topped out at 91.8 mph and average 89.8 mph, only 39 times, according to MLB Statcast data on baseballsavant.mlb.com. It generated 12 called strikes and seven whiffs. He used his off-speed pitches more, throwing 25 sliders, 25 change-ups and 15 curveballs. Seattle hitters never once swung at the loop curveball, and Bundy got 10 called strikes on the pitch.
“I give Bundy credit,” Servais said. “He got the off-speed pitches working for him with the change-up, the curveball, and we had a hard time making adjustments.”
The Mariners had just four balls put into play with an exit velocity of 95 mph or higher, which constitutes a “hard-hit” ball.
Taken with the No. 4 overall pick by the Orioles in the 2011 draft out of Owasso High School in Oklahoma, Bundy was a hard-throwing prospect with a big fastball. Arm troubles sidetracked his progression and changed him into a pitcher instead of a thrower. He can no longer rely on a big, mid-90s fastball. The Mariners knew it but still couldn’t use it against him.
“That’s what he does,” Servais said. “He throws a lot of off-speed, and it’s something we’ve struggled with early in the season. When we’ve got a guy out there that is going to come after us and challenge us, like a lot of young teams, we are up for the challenge.”
Conversely, the Mariners got an abbreviated start from Taijuan Walker.
Walker worked through the first three innings, allowing the minimal damage of a solo home run to Shohei Ohtani.
But his command dissipated in the fourth. The Angels knew it, changing their approach at the plate. They waited Walker out, taking pitches that weren’t really even borderline and tried to force him into the strike zone with hittable pitches or take a walk. Both happened.
Los Angeles Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Fletcher ss 5 0 1 0 Crawford ss 4 0 1 0
Trout cf 5 1 1 0 Moore rf 3 0 0 0
Rendon 3b 3 1 0 0 Seager 3b 4 0 0 0
Ohtani dh 3 2 1 1 Vogelbach dh 4 1 1 1
La Stella 1b 4 1 2 1 Long Jr. 2b 4 0 1 0
Upton lf 3 0 0 1 White 1b 3 0 0 0
Goodwin rf 4 0 1 0 Gordon lf 3 0 0 0
Stassi c 3 1 1 3 Smith cf 3 0 1 0
Rengifo 2b 3 0 0 0 Hudson c 3 0 0 0
Totals 33 6 7 6 Totals 31 1 4 1
Los Angeles 010 300 020 — 6
Seattle 000 100 000 — 1
E—Rengifo (2), Smith (1). LOB—Los Angeles 6, Seattle 4. 2B—Fletcher (4), La Stella (3), Long Jr. (3). HR—Ohtani (3), Stassi (4), Vogelbach (1). SB—Moore (3). SF—Stassi (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Bundy W, 2-1 9 4 1 1 0 10
Seattle
Walker L, 1-2 32/3 3 4 4 3 3
Gerber 11/3 0 0 0 0 0
Guilbeau 1 1 0 0 0 1
Altavilla 1 1 0 0 0 1
Cortes Jr. 2 2 2 2 0 2
HBP—Bundy (Moore), Walker (Upton), Gerber (Rendon).
Umpires—Home, Gabe Morales; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Cory Blaser.
T—2:23.