SEATTLE — Mike Minor tossed a two-hitter with eight strikeouts, Jake Lamb doubled and homered in his first game after signing with Oakland, and the Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners 9-0 in the nightcap of their doubleheader on Monday.
Seattle won the opener 6-5, rallying from a 5-0 deficit and scoring twice in the sixth inning with two outs to earn a split and stay on the heels of the Houston Astros in the AL West. Seattle is 1½ games behind the Astros for second place.
The games were played with a haze of smoke hovering above the field at T-Mobile Park, even with the retractable roof of the stadium closed. Wildfires on the West Coast have suffocated much of the Pacific Northwest with unhealthy air conditions that brought into question whether the games would even be played.
“I’m a healthy 22-year-old. I shouldn’t be gasping for air or missing oxygen. I’ll leave it at that,” Oakland’s Game 1 starter Jesus Luzardo said.
The doubleheader was a makeup of three games scheduled for earlier this month that were postponed after Oakland had a player test positive for the coronavirus. The third of the three games to be made up will take place on Sept. 26 in Oakland as part of another doubleheader.
Minor (1-5) picked up his first victory of the season in his third start since being acquired by the A’s from Texas. He was nearly unhittable, the Mariners only hits coming on Donovan Walton’s single leading off the third inning and Kyle Lewis’ double in the seventh. Minor walked two.
Ramon Laureano added a key double as part of Oakland’s five-run third inning. Laureano dropped a blooper just inside the right-field line to conclude a 10-pitch at-bat. Oakland sent 10 batters to the plate. Lamb added a double in the inning and hit a solo shot in the sixth. Mark Canha also hit a two-run homer in the sixth, both off reliever Brady Lail.
Laureano was robbed of a grand slam in the first inning of game two. With two outs, Laureano drove a pitch from Jimmy Yacabonis (0-1) to the wall in deep left-center, only to have Lewis pull back the home run.
It was another highlight in Lewis’ rookie season that included a two-run home run and a bases loaded walk that scored the winning run in the opener.
Seattle trailed 5-0 in the opener after home runs by Sean Murphy and Marcus Semien off Marco Gonzales. But Seattle chipped away behind solo homers from Luis Torrens and Jose Marmolejos, and Lewis’s 10th home run.
Tim Lopes’ third double of the game drove in Phillip Ervin with two outs in the sixth inning, tying it at 5. Oakland’s Joakim Soria (2-2) struggled with his control and walked three straight batters after Lopes’ double, the last one on four pitches to Lewis.
Despite giving up a season-high five earned runs, Gonzales (6-2) earned the victory. He pitched six innings and allowed six hits and struck out seven. Yoshihisa Hirano pitched the seventh inning for his second save.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Athletics: RF Stephen Piscotty sprained his knee in the first game and was replaced after the fourth inning. Melvin said it was related to Piscotty’s patellar tendon, but had no other information.
game 1
Oakland Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Semien ss 3 1 2 4 Moore ss-lf 2 0 0 0
La Stella 2b 4 0 1 0 France 2b 3 0 0 0
Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0 Lewis cf 3 1 1 3
Grossman lf 1 0 0 0 Seager 3b 4 0 1 0
Canha lf-rf 3 0 0 0 White 1b 3 0 0 0
Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 Torrens c 3 1 2 1
Murphy c 3 1 1 1 Ervin rf 3 1 1 0
Davis dh 3 2 2 0 Marmolejos lf 3 1 1 1
Laureano cf 2 0 0 0 Walton ss 0 0 0 0
Kemp 3b 2 1 0 0 Lopes dh 3 2 3 1
Totals 28 5 6 5 Totals 27 6 9 6
Oakland 010 400 0 — 5
Seattle 000 132 x — 6
E—Marmolejos (1), Moore (2). LOB—Oakland 6, Seattle 7. 2B—Davis (4), Lopes 3 (10). HR—Murphy (6), Semien (7), Torrens (1), Marmolejos (6), Lewis (10).
IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Luzardo 42/3 7 4 4 0 7
Petit 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Soria L,2-2 BS,2-3 2/3 2 2 2 3 1
Wendelken 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Seattle
Gonzales W,6-2 6 6 5 5 1 7
Hirano S,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1
HBP—Gonzales 2 (Kemp,Laureano), Luzardo (Moore), Hirano (Canha).
Umpires—Home, Doug Eddings; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T—2:18.
GAME 2
Oakland Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
La Stella 2b 3 1 1 0 Moore 2b 3 0 0 0
Kemp 2b 0 0 0 0 France 3b 3 0 0 0
Semien ss 3 0 0 1 Lewis cf 2 0 1 0
Orf ph-ss 1 0 0 0 Seager dh 3 0 0 0
Grossman lf 4 1 2 1 White 1b 2 0 0 0
Olson 1b 2 1 0 0 Lopes rf 2 0 0 0
Brown 1b 0 0 0 0 Marmolejos lf 2 0 0 0
Canha rf 4 1 2 3 Walton ss 2 0 1 0
Lamb dh 4 2 2 1 Odom c 2 0 0 0
Laureano cf 4 1 2 2
Heim c 3 1 1 1
Machin 3b 4 1 1 0
Totals 32 9 11 9 Totals 21 0 2 0
Oakland 105 003 0 — 9
Seattle 000 000 0 — 0
DP—Oakland 1, Seattle 0. LOB—Oakland 8, Seattle 2. 2B—Lamb (1), Laureano (6), Lewis (3). HR—Canha (4), Lamb (1). SB—Grossman 2 (7).
IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Minor W,1-0 7 2 0 0 2 8
Seattle
Yacabonis L,0-1 11/3 2 1 1 3 1
Frankoff 12/3 5 5 5 2 0
Lail 4 4 3 3 0 1
HBP—Yacabonis (La Stella).
Umpires—Home, Rob Drake; First, Bill Miller; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T—2:24.